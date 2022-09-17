WhatsNew2Day
Amber Le Bon nails an understated yet chic look in a navy mini dress during London Fashion Week

Entertainment
By Merry
She is known for leading fashion campaigns and making her own mark on the catwalk.

And Amber Le Bon delivered another chic look on Saturday as she attended the Paul and Joe SS23 runway in London during the city’s fashion week.

The 33-year-old model, the daughter of Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon and his model wife Yasmin, opted for a navy blue mini dress when she attended the event with influencer friend Victoria Brown.

The navy blue number featured a slant neckline and a floating design as she wore an oversized blazer over the top.

She added a touch of glitter and color to the look with a pair of green ankle strap heels – with a blue sequin panel.

Posing for snaps at the Langham Hotel affair, the beauty had naturally styled her auburn locks in a straight look.

She boosted the glamor with a chunky gold chain and added a subtle makeup palette.

Meanwhile, Victoria donned a jumpsuit with feather bust detailing from Coast, with a tie detail at the waist.

The beauty paired the blue piece with a pair of bright pink pointed heels, adding a matching chain crossbody bag in the same hue.

A host of other famous faces attended the runway show by invitation only, including model Roxy Horner.

The cover girl turned heads in a monochromatic two-piece pattern, with a matching skirt and cropped jacket.

She posed for snaps at the bash and added thigh-high leather boots to the ultra-chic ensemble.

The show featured a slew of gorgeous spring/summer looks, including flowing maxi dresses and gorgeous pastels.

London Fashion Week began on Thursday, September 15 and will run until Tuesday, September 20 – after plans were rearranged to mourn the late Queen, who passed away on September 8.

