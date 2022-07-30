Amber Le Bon cuts a chic figure in a black prairie-style midi dress at Goodwood Festival

She is an established model and DJ with many famous friends.

And Amber Le Bon looked incredibly chic and race-ready in a stylish black ensemble for the Goodwood Festival in Chichester on Saturday.

The 31-year-old looked effortlessly stylish in a flowy black midi dress for the thrilling car racing event.

And as she stood on the sidelines awaiting the highly anticipated race, Amber made sure to set up a storm in the chic all-black outfit.

The perfect combination of elegance and class amber looked sensational in a flowy black midi dress with a low square neckline.

The gorgeous dress also emphasized her waist as she featured a black tie waist belt along with puffed sleeves for an hourglass look.

She accessorized her racing look with some gold colored accessories which consisted of a long gold pendant with chain, along with a matching gold headband.

Amber increased her height with a pair of black and gold heels as she posed with model Olivia Arben.

And unlike Amber who decided to look chic in an all-black outfit, Olivia decided to dress in a completely contrasting number for the event.

Pals: At the festival, she was also spotted taking a few photos with English actor Jeremy Irvine, 32, and famed model Olivia Arben, 25, who has modeled for the likes of Elle Magazine

Pretty in Pink: And unlike Amber who decided to look chic in all-black, Olivia opted for an all-contrast number in a rosy-pink one-shoulder midi dress

Matching: Jeremy on the other hand, who also joined Amber at the festival, opted for a look similar to Amber’s by donning a neat all-black suit and shirt combination for the event

Glowing: Olivia boosted her petite frame with a pair of sky-high heels

The blonde bombshell decided to wear a rosy-pink one-shoulder midi dress that hugged her slender figure.

She decided to complete the look with a nude handbag and a pair of nude shoes to complete the minimalist outfit.

Jeremy Irvine opted for a look similar to Amber’s when he opted for a smart all-black suit and shirt combination for the festival.

Glam: Also in attendance was Jodie Kidd, who looked stunning in a pretty one-shoulder floral dress in shades of pink and orange, paired with green sandals

Beautiful: The car fanatic wore her blonde locks in a ponytail and added a pair of long green statement earrings to complete her look

Also in attendance was Jodie Kidd, who looked stunning in a pretty floral one-shoulder dress in shades of pink and orange, paired with green sandals.

The car fanatic wore her blonde locks in a ponytail and added a pair of long green statement earrings to complete her look.

She was joined by her fiancé Joseph Bates, who looked sharp in a navy blue suit and red tie.

Love for love: Jodie stared in admiration at her significant other for a beloved snap