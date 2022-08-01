Amber Heard’s sister told boss that actress DID sever Johnny Depp’s finger with vodka bottle

Amber Heard’s sister told her boss that the Aquaman actress chopped off Johnny Depp’s finger when she threw a vodka bottle at him, unsealed court documents show.

The disclosed documents reveal a statement from Jennifer Howell, a former friend and boss of Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, speaking about the finger incident that allegedly took place in 2015.

She recalls Amber’s sister yelling at the office ‘she cut off his fucking finger’ while the famous couple was in Australia while Depp was filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

The statement was made public over the weekend when thousands of pages of documents filed in Depp and Heard’s defamation lawsuit were unsealed.

In June, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million at the end of an explosive six-week trial when a jury found she had defamed her ex-husband in a newspaper op-ed published in 2018.

Actor Johnny Depp shows the middle finger of his hand, which he says was injured while he and his ex-wife Amber Heard were in Australia in 2015

Amber Heard exits the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for the $100 million she asked for

Johnny Depp’s severed finger, following an incident in Australia in 2015. Jennifer Howell, a former friend and boss of Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, said she cried out when Amber allegedly ‘slit his finger’

Depp received $15 million, including $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge later limited the damages to the state’s maximum of $350,000, giving Depp a total of $8.35 million.

Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three counterclaims over statements from Depp’s attorney suggesting that she and her friends vandalized their apartment before calling the police.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages of the $100 million she asked for.

Speaking to Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez, Howell said, “I was sitting right where I am now because I’m sitting at my desk in the office. So I was sitting here at my computer, working, in my zone, reacting, doing whatever I was doing.

“And there were two black and white chairs with a table in between. Whitney sat in one of the black and white chairs.

“There’s a door that goes out there too, and she just yelled, ‘She’s done it now. She cut off his damn finger,” and made this huge proclamation. And I pushed my chair back. I was like, ‘What?’

And she says, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.’ And then she shot out the door and said, ‘I need to call someone. I have to call someone.’

“And she went out and called someone. I don’t know who called her. That’s what was said.’

When asked if Henriquez had indicated who the ‘she’ and ‘he’ were in the screenplay, Howell replied, ‘It was Amber and Johnny.

“And apparently she threw a bottle and cut off his finger, she reported when she returned from whoever she had spoken to outside.”

Heard denied causing the injury, saying he hurt himself during a drunken rage.

Depp also told the court that he lied to a doctor about how he sustained the finger injury at the time.

Whitney Henriquez (pictured), sister of actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia

Meanwhile, unsealed court documents reveal that Amber Heard ran away from a Johnny Depp divorce settlement that could have run into tens of millions of dollars, as the financially-challenged actress sells her beloved California home.

Documents seen by the Daily Beast show the 36-year-old Aquaman star ignored her legal team’s guidelines not to chase Depp for the maximum money she was entitled to after filing for divorce in 2016.

She could have gotten half of Depp’s $33 million he earned filming the fourth episode of Pirates of the Caribbean, since it was shot while they were married.

But Heard chose not to, writing them an email saying she was “amazingly true to (her) word, this isn’t about the money.”

A judge refused to allow that evidence during Depp’s libel suit against Heard.

She was ordered to pay Depp a total of $8.3 million after she was found guilty of defamation, but says she doesn’t have enough money to do that.

She may have now started raising some of that money by selling her Yucca Valley home in the California desert for $1.05 million, a profit of about $500,000 for Heard, according to TMZ.

Heard would have bought the house in 2019 through an anonymous trust associated with the actress.

There is speculation about Heard’s ability to immediately cover the damages, including $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

She will also receive $2 million from Depp in a counter suit, leaving her with just over $8 million to pay.