Amber Heard spotted in Israel with controversial journalist who was banned from Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard was seen in Israel pushing an empty stroller and dining out with her friend, controversial journalist Eve Barlow, who was banned from the Johnny Depp trial for defamation.

Heard was out in Israel in a black dress, flip flops and a blue cap on the sidewalk, pushing a pram through Tel Aviv.

The stroller was empty of Oonagh Paige Heard, Heard’s one-year-old, whom she took on vacation to Israel after the turbulent process of defamation with her ex-husband that gripped the nation.

While in Tel Aviv, Heard was also seen browsing bookstores and having lunch with Barlow, a journalist who assisted her during the trial and was barred from the proceedings after repeatedly removing her cell phone.

Amber Heard was seen pushing an empty stroller while on vacation in Tel Aviv, Israel

Heard was out in Israel in a black dress, flip flops and a blue cap

The stroller was empty of Oonagh Paige Heard, Heard’s one-year-old, who took them to Israel after the heated defamation lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp

Heard was also seen visiting a bookstore in Tel Aviv earlier this week (pictured)

JC Halper, owner of Halper’s Book Store in the Israeli city, said he was surprised to see Heard walking down his aisles on Tuesday as she bought his book detailing his adventures in the store.

“Say what you will about Amber Heard, (and what little I knew about her was negatively influenced by the media as well), the person who spent nearly an hour browsing my shop last Tuesday, with her toddler girl and some friends, was a humble, polite, friendly, inquisitive, self-effacing customer with a high literary taste,” Halper wrote.

“Actually, I had no idea it was her until she showed her credit card. She is now also the proud owner of my book “The Bibliomaniacs” and promised to send me feedback on it.’

The trip to the bookstore came a day after Heard was seen eating dinner with Barlow, the former deputy editor of the music bible NME and contributor to New York Magazine.

In the photo taken of the two, Heard was talking to someone at their table as Barlow appeared to be cutting the “Aquaman” actress’s food onto her plate.

Barlow, who has remained close to the actress for the past year and was held onto Heard at the start of the libel trial, made headlines when she was banned from entering the courtroom.

The judge overseeing the trial kicked Barlow out after she was caught texting and tweeting in the front row of the courtroom in April, Law & Crime Network reported.

She also reportedly tried to give legal advice to Heard’s team by showing them social media posts, with Depp’s lawyers filing a motion to permanently bar her from the courtroom.

After receiving criticism online for her fervent support of Heard, Barlow claimed the negative comments against her were fueled by misogyny and anti-Semitism.

Barlow (right), former deputy editor of the music bible NME and contributor to New York Magazine, stayed by Heard’s (left) side for the past year

The journalist (right) was kicked out of court for repeatedly taking her cell phone

Depp and his legal counsel asked Barlow to be permanently banned from the trial after she allegedly tried to advise Heard’s team

Heard’s outing in Israel comes as both she and Depp appealed the verdict reached the jury in their heated defamation lawsuit, awarding Depp $10.35 million and Heard just $2 million.

She was ordered to pay Depp a total of $8.3 million after she was found guilty of defamation, but says she doesn’t have enough money to do that.

Ironic, The everyday beast reported that the actress’s lawyers begged her to pursue what they believed were “tens of millions of dollars” she was entitled to through Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean winnings ahead of their trial.

They claimed that because Depp made Pirates of the Caribbean 5 during the marriage, it was “community property” and a property that Heard was entitled to.

Heard wouldn’t let them go after that money, while her lawyers said via email that she was “true to your word” that it wasn’t about cash.