Amber Heard sells home she bought in 2019 for $1.05m after being ordered to pay Johnny Depp $8.3m
Amber Heard appears to have sold a Southern California property for more than a million dollars, just as documents released from her trial with Johnny Depp indicate she may have put tens of millions on the table in their divorce.
Heard, 36, has since filed an appeal to overturn the $1 million settlement after being forced to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than $8 million after losing her defamation case against the actor.
She may have started raising some of that money by selling her Yucca Valley home in the California desert for $1.05 million, a profit of about $500,000 for Heard, according to TMZ.
Heard would have bought the house in 2019 through an anonymous trust associated with the actress.
There is speculation about Heard’s ability to immediately cover the damages, including $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. She will also receive $2 million from Depp in a counter suit, leaving her with just over $8 million to pay.
The latter amount was reduced from $5 million because of Virginia’s cap on such prizes.
Recently unsealed court documents suggest Heard may have walked out on more than enough to pay in their divorce.
The everyday beast pointed out that Judge Penney Azcarate refused to allow Team Amber to submit a conversation she had with her lawyers during the divorce proceedings.
Lawyers for the actress begged her to chase what they said were “tens of millions of dollars” she was entitled to through Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean winnings.
They claimed that because Depp made Pirates of the Caribbean 5 during the marriage, it was “community property” and a property that Heard was entitled to.
Heard did not allow them to go after that money, while her lawyers said via email that she was “true to your word” that it was not about cash.
Judge Azcarate denied any reference to these emails as part of the defamation trial.
Perhaps the most poignant revelation from the documents is that team Depp may have attempted to submit nude photos of Heard, as well as Amber’s short work as an exotic dancer.
Heard’s legal team argued that these were “irrelevant personal matters” that should not be allowed in the trial.
Heard, 36, appealed the judge’s decision in her defamation case against Johnny Depp on July 21 — two months after she had to pay $10 million in damages to her ex-husband.
Heard was denied a mistrial petition a week earlier — arguing that one of the jurors in the case should not have been eligible to serve because his subpoena was intended for his father, who had the same name and on lived at the same address.
In June, the Aquaman star was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million at the end of an explosive six-week trial when a jury found she had defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 newspaper op-ed. was published.
Depp, 59, was awarded $15 million, including $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
The judge later limited the damages to the state’s maximum of $350,000, giving Depp a total of $8.35 million.
Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three counterclaims that involved statements from Depp’s attorney suggesting that she and her friends vandalized their apartment before calling the police.
Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages of the $100 million she asked for.
Amid news of Heard’s appeals, Depp’s representatives told DailyMail.com last week that they are confident in the verdict.
Depp and Heard have appealed to the Virginia Court of Appeals
“The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented at the trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant himself defamed Mr Depp on multiple occasions. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand,” a Depp spokesman said.
A day after Heard’s team appealed, Depp’s team filed one after he was ordered to pay $2 million in damages after being convicted of a single defamation charge for alleging that the charges of domestic violence against him were false.
The Pirates of the Caribbean acting team said they are appealing to ensure “all information is considered by the court” as they come back to consider Heard’s appeal.
Johnny Depp and Amber heard timeline for defamation trial
In March 2019, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 stating that she had been abused by the Pirates of the Caribbean star. However, she never explicitly mentioned Depp in the piece, writing that she is “a public figure who represents domestic violence.”
In February 2020, audio recordings obtained by DailyMail.com revealed that they admitted to punching Depp. “I f**king was hitting you… I don’t know what the movement of my hand was, but you’re fine, I didn’t hurt you, I didn’t hit you, I was hitting you ,’ Heard said.
In January 2021, Heard sued her ex-husband for $100 million
On April 11, 2022, the six-week trial began in Virginia to discuss the abuse allegations made during the couple’s relationship. The couple married in 2015 but divorced in 2017.
On April 20, 2022, Heard admitted to being violent with Depp when the actress’s audio recording was played
On May 4, 2022, Heard took the stand to recall the romance with Depp before allegedly abusing her. The actress said the abuse dates back to 2013 when Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her.
On May 25, 2022, Depp testified again, claiming Heard’s allegations were false. He claimed he never abused his ex-wife
On June 1, 2022, the judge in Depp ruled that the defamation case against Heard was won by subjecting her to paying $10.3 million to The Pirates of the Caribbean star. The jury awarded Heard $2 million after Depp’s lawyer said Heard and her friends vandalized her apartment before calling the police.
On July 21, 2022, Heard appealed the judge’s decision in her libel suit against Depp — two months after she was subject to paying her ex-husband $10 million in damages.
On July 22, 2022, Depp appealed his conviction for defaming Heard after calling the domestic violence allegations against him a “hoax” — submitting him to pay his ex-wife $2 million