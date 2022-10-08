Amber Heard ‘is living a secret life in Mallorca, renting a luxury mansion under a pseudonym’

According to Spanish press reports, Amber Heard is trying to escape the limelight by living under a pseudonym in a luxury villa in Mallorca.

The 36-year-old actress is said to rent the multimillion-dollar house from the family of Maria Antònia Munar, a local politician who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in 2013 but was released in early 2020.

The property, built in 2020, is located in the historic center of the small rural town of Costix, which is in the center of the Spanish island.

Ms Heard is believed to have made the move to Mallorca, along with her daughter Oonagh Paige and her partner, cinematographer Bianca Butti, a few months ago – just after she lost a US defamation case against her former husband Johnny Depp in June, who was awarded $10 million in damages.

She rented the property under the pseudonym Martha Jane Cannary, better known as Calamity Jane, the 19th-century American frontier woman.

And while locals say they recognized the Aquaman star immediately, it seems she’s largely left to herself as she walks around town in casual clothes and carrying a baby carrier.

A local shopkeeper, Miguel, said: El Mundo that his wife “recognized her right away,” but no one said anything because the people of Costix, a town of just 1,270, “harness no one” and just “live and let live.”

The grocer added: ‘She’s like everyone else, she buys fruit and vegetables, she speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent and she’s very polite. She always says good morning to us.’

The actress seems to spend her days taking her daughter to the playground, where locals say she talks to other parents, and no doubt enjoys the luxury of her 479-square-foot rented mansion.

The modern looking villa, with huge floor to ceiling windows, also has an infinity pool with stunning views of the Tramuntana Mountains.

It was put up for sale for €2.8 million earlier this year but has been withdrawn from the market since it was rented by Ms Heard

It was put up for sale for €2.8 million earlier this year but has been withdrawn from the market since it was rented by Ms Heard. It's not clear how much she will pay for her Mallorcan retreat, while the compensation she owes Depp is still hanging over her head and Hollywood continues to turn its back on her.

It is not the first time that the actress has been hiding from the spotlight on the Balearic Island.

In January, she posted a photo to Instagram that read ‘Hola Madrid!’ what astute viewers realized was in fact taken in Mallora because the manhole cover was inscribed with the word ‘Palma’, the island’s capital.

Ms Heard was spotted earlier this week on a rare public outing on a beach near the city.

Wearing a black bikini and semi-sheer white skirt, the 36-year-old beamed with her hands on her hips as she visited a public beach nestled between high, rocky cliffs.

The day before, she was photographed on a trip to the park with her one-year-old daughter, who was wearing a green floral jumpsuit and pink trainers.

The sightings come amid her seemingly endless battle with Depp. Just this week, Amber switched lawyers in her attempt to force two insurance companies to collect the multi-billion dollar bill for her libel payment.

Recently hired Kirk Pasich claims Heard’s costs rose more than $8 million before the Virginia trial even began. Heard’s team seems to want the homeowner’s insurance policy to cover those bills.

Ms. Heard was also photographed on a trip to the park with her one-year-old daughter, who wore a green floral-print jumpsuit and pink trainers.