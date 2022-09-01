Amber Heard is branded a ‘relentlessly scheming and belittling opportunist’ by Johnny Depp’s pal

Johnny Depp’s friend and confidante Doug Stanhope has branded his ex-wife Amber Heard as a “ruthlessly intriguing and disparaging opportunist” in explosive claims.

The comedian, 55, has previously spoken out in support of Johnny, and in 2016 Amber filed a lawsuit against him, which she later dropped over comments he made that she made up her allegations of abuse.

Now, Doug has shared more stories of his time with the pair, claiming that Amber seemed to use the actor’s weak moments to “manipulate” him.

He recalled the time after Johnny’s mother passed away in May 2016, just days before Amber filed for divorce.

In his book No Encore for the Donkey, Doug wrote: ‘His wife, Amber Heard, seemed to be f***ing his head again, I assume he used this chance of his weakness to manipulate him even more and harder.

Amber seemed to have played the part of Johnny’s ever-loving placater. The cruel dysfunction in this marriage was nothing you haven’t seen up close with your own friends, if you haven’t suffered through it yourself.

“Someone close to you, stuck in an abusive relationship, who will never admit that they are actually being abused or if they do, they will blame another circumstance, or themselves, and go deeper and worse.”

He went on to note that it was “almost unthinkable to think that Johnny Depp, or anyone so famous, could be caught in this kind of abyss of the heart.’

He dealt Amber one last blow, adding: “That someone of his stature would have to tap dance on the hour to avoid the s**t and vitriol of a ruthlessly cunning and disparaging opportunist – was disheartening to say the least.’

MailOnline has reached out to Amber and Johnny’s representatives for comment.

In May 2016, early in their divorce process, Amber claimed that Johnny had physically abused her, which he denied.

Doug then wrote an op-ed alleging that the actress had blackmailed the actor with false allegations of domestic violence, prompting Amber to file a lawsuit accusing Doug of defamation.

Still, she dropped the lawsuit three months later, with the star’s representative telling TMZ that “Amber is moving on, going back to work and living a normal, happy life.”

The charges were linked to a settlement that the Black Mass star and Amber had agreed on, on the condition that all lawsuits arising from the domestic abuse allegations she brought against him during their split are eliminated.

In an essay published on The Wrap, Doug recalled how Johnny was privately confused by Amber’s intention to break up, and how the actress “threatened to lie about him publicly in every possible untrustworthy way if he didn’t agree with her.” requirements. .

“Blackmail is what I can imagine other people would say, including the way he’s being vilified now.”

Amber quickly fired back on the defamation charge, filed in Arizona, because she said in court documents that Doug’s piece was “completely false and defamatory” and caused “enormous damage” to her life.

The comedian has continued his outspoken defense of Johnny and is currently on a comedy tour of the UK.

Regarding the legal battle, Doug wrote in his book, “In context, a lawsuit from Amber Heard was a lot of comedic fodder as drama,” adding, “the more I learned and thought about it, the more desperately I wanted the lawsuit. to happen!’

The tumultuous romance between Amber and Johnny is the result of several lawsuits and high-profile lawsuits.

Amber was ordered to pay more than $10 million in damages to her ex-husband at the end of an explosive trial in June when a jury ruled she had defamed Depp in a newspaper op-ed published in 2018.

At the end of the trial, Johnny was awarded $10 million to $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The judge later limited damages to the state’s maximum of $350,000, giving Johnny a total of $8.35 million.

Meanwhile, Amber won one of her three counterclaims related to statements from Johnny’s lawyer suggesting that the actress and her friends destroyed their apartment before calling the police.

The actress was awarded $2 million in damages of the $100 million she sought.

Two years earlier, Johnny lost a libel suit in Britain against The Sun tabloid, which called him a “wife beater.”

A London Supreme Court judge ruled that Johnny had repeatedly assaulted Amber. He was soon dropped from Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts and largely shunned by Hollywood.