Amber Heard files to APPEAL verdict in defamation case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has officially appealed her defamation case against Johnny Depp, nearly two months after she was ordered to pay more than $10 million in damages to her ex-husband.

Lawyers representing the 36-year-old actress filed a notice Thursday to appeal the verdict to the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County, court records obtained by DailyMail.com show.

The move comes just a week after Heard was denied a retrial request.

In June, the Aquaman star was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages at the end of an explosive six-week trial when a jury ruled she had defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a newspaper opinion piece published in June. 2018 was published.

Amber Heard has officially appealed the verdict in her libel suit against Johnny Depp

In June, the actress had to pay Depp 10.35 million dollars in damages

Depp, 59, was awarded a total of $15 million — $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The judge later limited the damages to the state’s maximum of $350,000, giving Depp a total of $8.35 million.

In contrast, Heard won only one of her three counterclaims, which involved statements from Depp’s lawyer suggesting that she and friends had destroyed their apartment before calling the police.

The jury ultimately awarded her only $2 million in compensatory damages of the $100 million she demanded, and zero dollars in punitive damages.

Earlier this month, Heard’s attorneys had asked the judge in the case to quash the decision and declare a mistrial, arguing that one of the jurors in the case should not have been eligible to serve because his subpoena was intended for his father, who had the same name and lived at the same address.

In a written order last Wednesday, Judge Penny Azcarate ruled that there was “no evidence of fraud or misconduct” by the juror and that the jury’s verdict must stand.

She also noted that both sides questioned and accepted all jurors at the beginning of the trial.

“A fair trial was guaranteed and offered to all parties to this lawsuit,” Azcarate wrote.

In the 43-page memorandum filed on July 1, Heard’s attorneys argued that the verdict — and the $10 million in damages she now owes Depp — should be thrown out on the grounds that Depp was at trial. “operated solely on the basis of libel by implication theory,” waiving any claim that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false.”

Depp’s lead attorney, Ben Chew, responded to the motion in a statement to Courthouse News, saying, “What we expected, just longer, no more substance.”

Heard has also said she cannot pay the $10.35 million in damages she owes Depp.

Although she has previously indicated that she wants to appeal the verdict, she has to pay full compensation for it.

It is likely that the motion for a mistrial was an attempt to circumvent those requirements and yet overturn the decision in the case.

The motion cast doubt on the validity of the jury selection process, pointing to a juror – identified as juror 15 – whose birth year was listed as 1945 in the court records.

The filing argued Juror 15 was “obviously born after 1945.” Publicly available information shows that he appears to have been born in 1970′.

“This discrepancy raises the question of whether Juror 15 was actually subpoenaed for jury duty and properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury.”

“It appears that his identity could not be verified,” the file reads.

Depp had sued Heard, claiming she defamed him when she called herself “a public figure who represents domestic violence” in an op-ed published in The Washington Post.

Depp denied hitting Heard, saying she was the one who got violent in their relationship.

Heard complained, saying that Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her allegations a “hoax.” The jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages on one of her counterclaims. Heard said she only hit Depp in defense of herself or her sister.

During an interview on Good morning America in June, Chew suggested that Depp might be willing to waive the millions of dollars in damages owed to him should Heard agree not to appeal.

However, Heard’s lawyers lost that opportunity at the June 24 hearing when they refused to enter into such an agreement and Azcarate finalized the verdict, leaving Heard’s only way forward in an appeal.

However, to do that, Heard would still have to find the money to to place a bond for the full amount of the $10.35 million while the appeal is pending – a common practice.