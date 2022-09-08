Amber Gill shows off her gorgeous curves in a skimpy brown bikini

She’s never shy about showing off her sizzling physique on social media.

And Amber Gill showed off her gorgeous curves in a new batch of photos uploaded to her Instagram on Thursday from her recent trip to Mykonos.

The Love Island winner, 25, looked incredible in a skimpy brown bikini as she licked the sun and took a dip in the sea.

She instantly caused a storm on the front of a yacht as she tried her best and sipped a glass of wine.

Amber showed her great assets in the tiny bikini top and flashed her pert behind in the thong briefs.

The brunette beauty wore her curly locks in beachy waves and chose to go makeup-free to show off her glowing holiday complexion.

It comes after Amber revealed earlier this week that her biggest benefit of going on SAS: Who Dares Wins was that she needed to open up more and the show inspired her to go into therapy.

The star became candid about her surprise when she learned about her fellow candidate’s trauma after hiding hers.

She revealed that she is currently in therapy, where she is working to lower her guard, and said she was grateful to SAS for starting her on that path.

Speak with The sun“Amber said, ‘The truth is, I haven’t had an easy life, I guess that’s my thing.

“I don’t share the bad things that have happened in my life that I probably should, I’ve learned from the show that I have to share a lot more of myself because I hold up this barrier.

“So I went to therapy after I was on the show because it’s not normal not to want to share parts of your life — to be closed off and guarded.”

But she said the fact that she was cut off has made people think she’s had it easy, but she explained that she struggles to talk about things and just “bottles” everything.

Amber also explained that she was inspired to show that she was “not just a bikini” and that she was also “tough”, saying that people had a certain perception of her for being on Love Island.

She touched her mental space when she filmed last October, a month after hinting on social media that she was struggling with her sexuality.

Then, in July of this year, she stated that she “switched teams” in a series of viral tweets.

Amber recently discussed her sexuality, explaining that the tweets, in which she renounced men, was “how I got out.”

While chatting with hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, the reality star explained that her tweet was an “off the cuff comment,” but admitted it was “true,” followed by saying say, ‘I meant exactly what I said.’

In the series of tweets in question, Amber wrote, “Switching teams was the best decision I’ve made in my life,” adding a separate tweet while watching this year’s Love Island series:

‘When I look at men, I get sick. I couldn’t take it anymore.’

When asked by Stephen Leng if this was her coming out, the Geordie replied: ‘By accident, I remember watching it [the tweet] and thinking sh**t, what did I say.’

She went on to say, “As a lot of my friends thought if you did it somehow, that’s the typical way you’d do it.”

“Normally people have these beautiful, beautiful stories and beautiful, beautiful real Instagram posts, like just lush. I tweeted different teams and that’s how I came out.’

In the interview, the star was also asked if she has a lady in her life, she was quick to reply with “I don’t, not now” but said she was “open to it” and “had no type” when it came to dating of women.

She also admitted that she has found dating a challenge since she appeared on the ITV reality show: ‘I find it really hard, and I can’t like it, I really don’t know, the reason behind it.’

“But I, yes, I’m very picky now. And like, very much attuned to what I like and what not, so I don’t know if that’s also the reason.’

On Celebrity SAS, Amber is joined by actresses Maisie Smith, 21, and Jennifer Ellison, 39; TV personality Calum Best, 41; Reality TV stars, Pete Wicks, 33, and Ferne McCann, 32; Javelin Olympic gold medalist, Fatima Whitbread MBE, 61.

Also participating is ex-footballer Ashley Cain, 31; Influencer and brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard, 27 and 26; Olympic Sprinter, Dwain Chambers, 44; Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones OBE, 29, professional boxer, Shannon Courtenay, 29, and Paralympic high jumper, Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE, 34.