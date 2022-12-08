Amber Gill fuels rumours of a new relationship as she posts cryptic video about a mystery woman

She recently sparked romance rumors with event organizer Teddy Edwardes after recently engaging in a flirty exchange on social media.

And now Amber Gill has sparked rumors of a new relationship with a woman after posting a cryptic TikTok video in which she writes, “I would never cheat on my girl!”

Fans of the former Love Island winner, 25, have continued to speculate in the comments on the posted video, which has now been viewed more than three million times and many people are wondering if there’s more to the humorous clip.

“I would never cheat on my girl!” Amber Gill has sparked rumors of a new relationship with a woman after posting a cryptic TikTok video in which she writes, “I would never cheat on my girl!”

With a sound from the Disney movie Princess and The Frog, in which Princess Tiana says, ‘I would never, I mean never, kiss a frog. Yuck!,” Amber goes makeup-less wearing a tie-die T-shirt as she goes through her skincare routine.

She speaks along with the words from the movie, but instead of “never kiss a frog,” she changes the words and captions to “never cheat on my girl.”

Amber captioned the clip to her 1.4 million TikTok followers: “I need to change my content so she knows I’m not really toxic .”

New love interest? Fans of the former Love Island winner, 25, have continued to speculate about Amber’s love life after watching the video, which has now been viewed more than three million times

Fans were quick to share their shock in the video’s comments.

One wrote, “Love this for you Amber, I’m gay too” while a second said, “AMBER DO YOU HAVE A GF??? OMG’.

Someone else commented, “I knew she was one of us from Love Island gurllll,” with an LGBT flag emoji, and Amber replied “How” with a smiling face.

Revealing: Using a sound from the Disney movie Princess and The Frog, where Princess Tiana says, “I would never, I mean never, kiss a frog.” Yuck!,” Amber goes makeup-less wearing a tie-die T-shirt as she goes through her skincare routine

Candid: She goes along with the words from the movie, but instead of “never kiss a frog,” she changes the words and captions to “never cheat on my girl”

Amber’s message comes after sparking romantic rumors with Teddy Edwardes.

The former Love Island star, 25, and the even promoter, 33, were recently spotted together on a day out in London after Amber said she dates both men and women.

Teddy, who is currently starring in the pre-recorded TV series Unbreakable with her Olympic star ex Shanaze Reade, also responds to Amber’s Tweets.

Additionally, eagle-eyed fans have claimed that during Q&A sessions, the duo have responded to each other with a series of indirect hints on Instagram.

Shock: Fans were quick to share their shock in the video’s comments. One wrote, “Love this for you Amber, I’m gay too” while a second said, “AMBER DO YOU HAVE A GF??? OMG’

In a Tweet, Amber wrote, “I like dating older people because realistically at your big age you have to be the bigger person and be an adult, I’m just a baby.”

Teddy, who is eight years older, replied with a sarcastic face emoji, while Amber then hit back with a heart-shaped face.

Despite currently starring on BBC1’s entertaining new reality show Unbreakable, Teddy has hinted on her Instagram that she is single.

Amber Gill, 25, has sparked romance rumors with event organizer Teddy Edwardes, 33, after the pair are spotted having a flirty exchange on social media

She has previously been linked to former X Factor finalist Lucy Spraggan and Megan Barton Hanson.

The romance rumors come after Amber said she was dating girls after she “comed out” in a tweet prompted by the men on this year’s Love Island series.

The brunette beauty won the £50,000 cash prize while linked to Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea in 2019, but has now ‘switched teams’ and dates both men and women.

Love interest: Teddy, who is currently starring in the pre-recorded TV series Unbreakable with her ex Shanaze Reade, was recently spotted with Amber in London

Rumors: On Twitter, Amber wrote, “I like dating older people,” and Teddy, who is eight years older, replied with a sarcastic face emoji

In July, she hinted she would date both genders while commenting on the antics of the male contestants on this year’s show after the girls were shipped off to Casa Amor.

Amber said watching the men “made her sick” after everyone except Luca Bish moved in on the new arrivals in the main villa.

In a series of tweets, Amber wrote, “Switching teams was the best decision I made in my life. Looking at men makes me sick. I couldn’t do it to myself again.”