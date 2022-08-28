Amber Davies stuns in a white co-ord after starring in Back To The Future – The Musical

Amber Davies cut a stylish figure as she formed a storm at the stage door after performing in Back To The Future – The Musical on Saturday.

The former Love Island winner, 25, donned a crisp white shirt which she tucked into matching shorts as she beamed for photos outside London’s Adelphi Theater.

Amber, who plays Lorraine Baines’ character on the hit show, paired the laid-back look with a pair of black sneakers.

Looks good: Amber Davies cut a stylish figure as she stormed posed by the stage door after her performance in Back To The Future – The Musical on Saturday

Glam as ever, the Welsh beauty rocked picture-perfect makeup, with bronze eyeshadows, shimmery lipstick and a hint of blush.

She swept her long dark locks back from a center part in a chic ponytail and adorned with a striking gold chain.

Amber, who took the stage in a slew of stage productions, including Dolly Parton’s musical 9 to 5 and Bring It On, looked good after the show.

Chic: The former Love Island star slipped into a crisp white shirt she tucked into matching shorts as she beamed for photos outside London’s Adelphi Theater

Stylish: The actress, who plays Lorraine Baines’ character on the hit show, paired the laid-back look with a pair of black sneakers

Glam: She swept her long dark locks back from a center part in a chic ponytail and adorned with a striking gold chain

Earlier this month, Amber took to Instagram to share the good news of the amazing role’s landing, writing, “Let the fun begin!”

Amber shared a carousel of photos with her 1.4 million followers and posed proudly outside London’s Adelphi Theatre, which calls the show home.

The star threw her arms in the air and beamed, donning an oversized green shirt and gray shorts.

Incredible: Amber, who took the stage in a slew of stage productions – including Dolly Parton’s musical 9 to 5 and Bring It On, looked good after the show

Standing ovation: Amber and the cast looked great as they closed the show last night

Pairing the ensemble with dark cowboy boots, her raven-black locks fell free as she shielded herself from the sun with sunglasses.

Next to her hung a huge poster promoting the musical, which Amber looked proudly at in another instant.

She also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation, where she had sent a text that read “On the way, look what just passed me” next to a photo of a bus decorated with a Back To The Future poster.

New role! Amber announced that she joined the cast of the hit show last month

Stage star: Amber shared a carousel of snaps with her 1.4 million followers and posed proudly outside London’s Adelphi Theatre, which calls the show home

A sign: She also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation, where she had sent a text that read “Look on the road what just passed me” next to a photo of a bus decorated with a Back To The Future poster

The recipient replied “Omlife it’s a sign” alongside clapping red hearts and star emojis.

Flowing into the caption, Amber revealed that she would be playing Lorraine Baines’ character.

‘I’m over the moon to join the West End cast of ‘Back to the future – The Musical’ at the Adelphi / Lorraine Baines I’m coming for you / Let the fun begin! @bttfmusical 2022/2023,” the former reality star wrote.

‘Over The Moon’: Gushing Into The Caption, Amber Revealed She’d Be Playing Lorraine Baines’ Character

Exciting: Amber shared a photo of her new script on Instagram Stories, writing: ‘Well, this is exciting’

The stage production is based on Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 blockbuster of the same name, in which the main character, Marty, uses a time machine to go back in time – but is challenged to make his high school-age parents fall in love in order to return after a breakdown. return to the present.

And while Amber takes on the role of Lorraine, she plays Marty’s mother, who is currently played by actress Rosanna Hyland.

Amber shared a photo of her new script on Instagram Stories, writing, “Well, this is exciting.”

New Adventure: The beauty also shared the post in her Story, as she showed her enthusiasm for the role