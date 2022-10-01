Amber Davies reveals that her Range Rover has been broken into

<!–

Love Island’s Amber Davies revealed that her Range Rover was broken into on Friday night.

The reality star, 25, shared a photo of the side of the white vehicle with the right rear window smashed and the doors unlocked.

A devastated Amber sarcastically wrote on her Instagram Stories: ‘Happy Friday’

Awful: Love Island’s Amber Davies revealed that her Range Rover was broken into on Friday night

Amber, who has taken the stage in a slew of stage productions – including Dolly Parton’s musical 9 to 5 and Bring It On – recently landed the role of Lorraine Baines in the new musical.

Earlier in the evening, Amber shared a photo of her and a co-star for the show – meaning her vehicle was likely broken into outside the theater while she was performing.

The former Love Island winner gushed about her boyfriend Justin taking on the on-screen role of her husband for the first tie.

Alongside the mirror selfie, Amber wrote: “It’s lovely to be making his George debut tonight and he’s bloody incredible. 3rd man of the week… carry on’

Gutted: The reality star, 25, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the white vehicle with the right rear window smashed

Artist: Earlier in the evening, Amber shared a photo of her and a co-star for the show – meaning her vehicle was probably broken into outside the theater while she was performing

Earlier this month, Amber took to Instagram to share the good news of the amazing role’s landing, writing, “Let the fun begin!”

Amber shared a carousel of photos with her 1.4 million followers and posed proudly outside London’s Adelphi Theatre, which calls the show home.

The star threw her arms in the air and beamed, donning an oversized green shirt and gray shorts.

New role! Amber announced that she joined the cast of the hit show last month

Exciting: Amber shared a photo of her new script on Instagram Stories, writing: ‘Well, this is exciting’

Pairing the ensemble with dark cowboy boots, her raven-black locks fell free as she shielded herself from the sun with sunglasses.

Next to her hung a huge poster promoting the musical, which Amber looked proudly at in another instant.

She also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation, where she had sent a text that read “On the way, look what just passed me” next to a photo of a bus decorated with a Back To The Future poster.

Flowing into the caption, Amber revealed that she would be playing Lorraine Baines’ character.

‘I’m over the moon to join the West End cast of ‘Back to the future – The Musical’ at the Adelphi / Lorraine Baines I’m coming for you / Let the fun begin! @bttfmusical 2022/2023,” the former reality star wrote.

The stage production is based on Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 blockbuster of the same name, in which the main character, Marty, uses a time machine to go back in time – but is challenged to make his high school-age parents fall in love in order to return after a breakdown. return to the present.

And while Amber takes on the role of Lorraine, she plays Marty’s mother, who is currently played by actress Rosanna Hyland.

Amber shared a photo of her new script on Instagram Stories, writing, “Well, this is exciting.”