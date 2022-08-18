Amber Davies flashes her taut abs after making her debut in Back To The Future – The Musical

Amber Davies showed off her toned abs in a flesh-flashing ensemble after she made her debut in Back To The Future The Musical on Wednesday.

The former Love Island star, 25, slipped into a periwinkle crop top that revealed her toned abs, paired with graffiti-style trousers as she posed in front of the stage door of London’s Adelphi Theater.

The actress, who plays Lorraine Baines’ character on the shit show, paired the laid-back look with a pair of Nike sneakers.

Glam as ever, the Welsh beauty rocked picture-perfect makeup, with bronze eyeshadows, shimmery lipstick and a hint of blush.

Amber, whose performance onstage in a slew of stage productions, including Dolly Parton’s musical 9 to 5, looked good after the show.

Before going home, she also took the time to pose with new show director Ben Joyce, who plays her son Marty McFly on stage.

The dancer revealed that she had joined the cast of the hit show last month.

On her Instagram account, the TV personality shared the good news, writing: “Let the fun begin!”

Amber shared a carousel of photos with her 1.4 million followers and posed proudly outside London’s Adelphi Theatre, which calls the show home.

The star threw her arms in the air and beamed, donning an oversized green shirt and gray shorts.

Pairing the ensemble with dark cowboy boots, her raven-black locks fell free as she shielded herself from the sun with sunglasses.

Next to her hung a huge poster promoting the musical, which Amber looked proudly at in another instant.

She also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation, where she had sent a text that read “On the way, look what just passed me” next to a photo of a bus decorated with a Back To The Future poster.

The recipient replied “Omlife it’s a sign” alongside clapping red hearts and star emojis.

Flowing into the caption, Amber revealed that she would be playing Lorraine Baines’ character.

‘I’m over the moon to join the West End cast of ‘Back to the future – The Musical’ at the Adelphi / Lorraine Baines I’m coming for you / Let the fun begin! @bttfmusical 2022/2023,” the former reality star wrote.

The stage production is based on Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 blockbuster of the same name, in which the main character, Marty, uses a time machine to go back in time – but is challenged to make his high school-age parents fall in love in order to return after a breakdown. return to the present.

And while Amber takes on the role of Lorraine, she plays Marty’s mother, who is currently played by actress Rosanna Hyland.

Amber shared a photo of her new script on Instagram Stories, writing, “Well, this is exciting.”

New Adventure: The beauty also shared the post in her Story, as she showed her enthusiasm for the role