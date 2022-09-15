AMBER ATHEY: Gisele spoke for every exploited wife who put her life on the backburner

Well Tom, I guess you couldn’t take a hint.

After weeks of swirling rumours, it looks like the arguably greatest quarterback in professional football history may be facing third and long when it comes to his marriage.

Sources have now told CNN that Brady and his model wife Gisele Bündchen are dealing with “marriage issues” and are now “living separately.”

I don’t like seeing a marriage suffer, but it wasn’t hard to see this coming.

In a new interview with Elle Magazine, Gisele dropped this bombshell: ‘I’ve done my part, that is [to] be for it [Tom].’

“I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and support him and his dreams,” she said.

Then she went further, adding that she would like Brady to be more “present” for her and the kids.

Oof!

Any married person knows that this is not a passing comment. It’s more like a blindside bag from a 350 pound defensive lineman.

What would it take to retire perhaps the greatest quarterback in professional football history? (Above) Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LV in 2021

Gisele was clearly frustrated with her husband’s decision to return to the NFL.

And who could blame her?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback announced their retirement in early 2022 after 22 years.

Then, shockingly, he retired just 40 days later.

The promise to spend more time with his former Victoria’s Secret angel wife and their three children was clearly not enough.

Come on, there’s something wrong with this man.

Brady’s decision and a steady stream of gossip from “insiders” sparked rumors that the couple was on the brink of divorce.

Last month, Brady missed training for “personal stuff” and Bundchen was not present at Bucs’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Instead, the 42-year-old went to New York Fashion Week in an attempt to revive her own career.

“I feel very fulfilled… as a mother and as a wife,” she told Vanity Fair. “And now it’s my turn.”

‘There is a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t happy at all when he returned,” a source told People Magazine.

In early September, another informed blabbermouth told the New York Post that the two were drifting apart, but there was hope.

“Tom still hopes they can reconcile,” the source said. “Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always reconcile when she’s cooled down.”

Let’s be honest.

Bündchen had good reasons to be angry with her husband.

The pension carrot dangled in front of her face only to be snatched cruelly.

Bündchen’s highly lucrative and successful modeling career was put on hold for many years as she raised her and Brady’s children.

Brady has admitted that, stating in June that “things have always been in the background” in football.

Understandably, Bündchen wants to be rewarded for her sacrifice and that her husband wants to show some gratitude and finally spend uninterrupted time with her and the kids.

Read what Brady said about his commitment to his career.

“I haven’t had Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people I care about who were born from August to the end of January. And I can’t attend funerals and I can’t attend weddings.”

“I think there will come a time in your life when you say, ‘You know what? I’ve had a good time and it’s enough and time to move on, to go to other parts of life.’

Yes – do you think?

Marriage is about compromise, and it seems Brady just wants to take and not give.

As Gisele points out in her interview, playing in the NFL over the age of 40 carries serious risks.

Brady has suffered concussions in 20 of his 22 seasons; God forbid he develops CTE before he can settle down with his family.

Brady even admitted in a podcast interview after his Buccaneers steamrolled the Cowboys that he feels his age.

“When you’re 45, your body changes a lot. So what am I dealing with now? I woke up today and said, ‘Holy s***, there were some hits.’

He is the winningest QB and is the NFL player with the most Super Bowl rings — he has seven, two more than former linebacker Charles Haley.

What is left for him to achieve? What could the physical gamble be worth?

“Of course I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I wish he was more present,” Bundchen told Elle.

“I’ve certainly had those conversations with him before. But in the end I feel like everyone should make a decision that works for [them]. He must also follow his joy.’

Football is clearly Brady’s passion.

But he has to recognize that very few people ever get the chance to pursue their passion for two decades and earn hundreds of millions of dollars. He is incredibly blessed.

Gisele speaks for any spouse or significant other – woman or man – who feels their loved one has ignored the needs of their family.

But unlike the average American who has to work until the age of 60 to provide for himself and his family, Brady continues to play for himself.

His inability to give up the game suggests he needs the adoration he gets from the fans. That is a problem.

“We have a great team,” Brady said ahead of the 2022 season.

Okay, but what about the team that has spent more than a decade cheering you on from the sidelines, following you across the country, and adjusting to your bizarre schedule?

One of those teammates has a ring on her finger, and the other three share your DNA.

An honorable man keeps his promises to them.

I’m sure it’s hard for Brady to give up so much of his identity.

He is a hero on the football field. At home, he’s just ‘daddy’.

But all the money and the rings in the world cannot turn back time.

His youngest child is nine years old. In his own words, he missed half of her childhood.

Brady said in a podcast this week that he is “close to the end,” fueling speculation that this could well be his last season as a professional footballer.

Perhaps his feud with Bündchen has given him the kick in the ass he needs to distance himself from his beloved sport.

Brady’s illustrious career is one for the history books. But the first word in Brady’s Twitter bio isn’t “football” — it’s “family.”

It’s time for him to act like this.