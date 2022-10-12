Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale continues with earbuds, tablets and computer gear under $100

Advertisement

The Early Access to Amazon Prime sales just keep getting better and better. On day two of the sale, top tech brands will drop their prices below $100.

If you checkout before midnight tonight, you can get your hands on new items from Bose, beats, google and Apple for less than ever before. Beats Solo3 on-ear headphones are for half the price!

We’ve rounded up 15 of the best deals on everything from headphones to laptops below, so you get double the fun of securing something that improves your life and that of a bargain.

This is an opportunity to save today and save month after month when it helps you lower your energy bill. It lowers itself when you leave so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty house. With remote control, family members can change the thermostat temperature from anywhere on a phone, laptop or tablet. Store These wireless headphones don’t flinch during exercise thanks to the over-ear plugs and the cord at the back of your head. But it’s the sound quality that impresses users most with a rich audio experience, consistently balanced at any volume, thanks to Bose active EQ. Store Half price beats is an unbeatable deal, especially on these adorable rose gold ones. These high-quality headphones feature the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity for professional-quality sound. They support Spatial audio for a surround sound that puts you right in the middle of the music. Store

Saving $100 on this super-powerful, tension-reducing, and stress-relieving massage gun is more than half the price. The motor ramps up to 3200 rpm and helps rejuvenate sore tissue and sore muscles by sending vibrations to where you need it most. Store These have several features that are normally only found on more expensive headphones, such as an extra long battery life of 80 hours. Extremely lightweight, they weigh only 7 grams and have a comfortable hook to keep them in place while you move, so you can take calls or listen to music while you exercise. Store Stream music wirelessly from your phone, tablet or other Bluetooth device and get the party started with this cute, clear speaker. It’s waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere and shoppers say the sound quality is ‘incredible’ for its size. Store

This may be affordable, but you can watch movies, use social media and make top quality video calls, browse the web and send emails. Relax with your favorite content from Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok or ask Alexa to video call friends and family. Store A smart TV for under $100? That was previously unheard of. Normally this would be closer to $200. Alexa is built-in so you can say a command to switch channels or access content from streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. The 32-inch screen delivers a top-quality HD image. Store It’s a pleasure to use thanks to the effortless clutch, straight from the charging case. The sound is rich and smooth for a top-quality listening experience. When you need to make a call, these microphones have that filter out external noise so you and callers can focus on the sound of your voice. Store

View your BMI, body fat percentage and weight with this smart scale. It connects to an app on your iPhone or Android device that allows you to track progress and receive health advice. Store Sometimes typing on a white keyboard can hurt the eyes, but this has a 7-color LED backlight system to reduce the strain. With a built-in 400mAh lithium battery, this wireless keyboard for iPad will last for days on a full charge. Store Don’t let anything slow you down in your game. This mouse is 3x faster than traditional mechanical swap mice. The optical mouse switches use beam-based actuation and register button presses at the speed of light. Store