Amazon’s first Thursday Night Football game went smoothly

It didn’t crash! That’s the most important thing you can say about the first Thursday Night Football game that aired on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon didn’t crumble like HBO Max did during the House of the Dragon premiere. It didn’t crash like CBS All Access did during the 2021 Super Bowl. It even streamed better than DirecTV did five days ago. There were some reports of blocky resolution and buffering, but for the most part Amazon stuck there and aired a soccer game.

Watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers play gave me a distinct feeling that “broadcasting a football game” was Amazon’s one and only goal for the evening. There was nothing particularly innovative or new in the broadcast, from the choice of cast to the style of programming. But it certainly was designed that way: even legendary commentator Al Michaels, hired by Amazon to name these games, said he wasn’t “I’m going to reinvent the wheel. None of us are.”

This was the first game in its decade-long deal with the NFL, for which Amazon pays approximately $1 billion a year for exclusive rights. Amazon has streamed NFL games in the past, but the new package is both more expensive and much higher stakes than the last-choice games it had before. And ultimately, how impressive Amazon’s achievement is depends on how many people actually watched it; Amazon told advertisers to: expect 12.5 million viewerswhat would make it bigger than House of the Dragon, but we won’t know the real numbers for now. Anyway, how Amazon does it will have a lot to do with how quickly sports transition into streaming — so if you’ve been rooting for the death of expensive cable bundles, you’ve been rooting for Amazon to pull it off. And it did.

In the hour of coverage leading up to the game, there was surprisingly little fanfare or Amazon rah-rahing. A few seconds after the broadcast, Charissa Thompson, host of the pregame show, said “welcome to Thursday Night Football’s highly anticipated debut on Prime Video,” but she was barely audible from the middle of a Chiefs crowd. Overall, the whole thing felt remarkably like… a football game.

However, there were a few signs of who was running the show: the Prime logo in the top right corner; the players mimicking the swoopy arrow logo in promotional segments; part of the pregame show sponsored by Audible; the prompt to ask Alexa who was leading the league in passing yards; the “Prime Stories” section with the main storylines coming into the game.

And, best of all, about 45 minutes into the air, we had our first sighting of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos laughing on the sidelines in a green polo. I also noticed him at least once during the game. I sincerely hope there is a contractually required number of Bezos shots per game. And I hope that number runs into the hundreds.

Most notable from the Amazon, however, were the ads. A shockingly high percentage of the ads that aired during the game were for Amazon’s own products and content – regular reminders that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a show on Prime Video that Amazon would love to see, along with plugs for seemingly every other show and movie on the service.

It’s possible Amazon still had ad inventory to fill with its own stuff, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the company likes to forgo ad revenue to let the broadcast serve as one big ad for its services. Amazon continues to say it views its NFL investment as a long game, one that could end up being much bigger than ad revenue. Obviously, Prime wants to grow more than it needs a few more dollars from T-Mobile and Chipotle.

Live streaming is generally much more volatile than cable: what the feed looks like to you depends on your Wi-Fi speeds, your streaming device, and even what ISP you’re using. Making it work for everyone will be Amazon’s biggest challenge, and the internet had its share of complaints, but it worked seamlessly for me.

The broadcast came through my Fire TV Stick in 1080p because apparently the dream of 4K sports is still just a dream. It had Dolby Digital Plus audio, but through my (admittedly crappy) TV speakers it sounded like Amazon had some mixing work to do. I could hear the players clearly at times, but not the audience, so at times it felt like the game was being played in front of a crowd of about 16 people.

A few times during the game I flipped to the alternate broadcast. Alternative broadcasts will be a big part of the future of sports. It’s a great idea: instead of listening to the doofus the network has chosen to name the game, you can choose to watch with the commentators of your choice.

Amazon’s most notable alternative broadcast was Dude Perfect, the group of trickshot athletes who have become Internet sensations. “This will be the longest continuous piece of Dude Perfect video in history,” Dude Perfect’s Tyler Toney said early on, welcoming the audience to the group’s first-ever live broadcast. They then started talking about what they were planning for the game, the challenges they were going to face, something about breaking a world record…

Prime Video also offered the game with a broadcast in Spanish, which was nice, along with a broadcast in conjunction with “Prime Vision,” an always-on view of Amazon’s Next Gen stats. (What you mostly learn by watching a show like this is that Amazon likes to name everything in sight, and most of the names are too similar.) Dude Perfect’s show was more like sitting on the couch with your friends. during the game plays on silent in the background. It’s fun! But it’s not really a football show.

I also watched part of the game while Amazon’s X-Ray menu was active. The feature showed real-time stats, play-by-play info, key replays, and a surprisingly handy list of bios for each player from both teams. They were all things you would Google or grab your phone right there on the screen. It’s super handy.

But in the end I gave up all alternative broadcasts pretty quickly and returned to legendary broadcaster Al Michaels. With the standard in-game broadcast, Amazon didn’t take many risks. None, in fact. The bug on the scores and time screen was a bit crowded for my taste, but that was as wild as Amazon got. The first-down line was there the entire game. The feed alternated between the crowd, the sidelines, the players, the field, the replays, everything, just as you’d expect.

Honestly I expected a lot more Amazon during the game. I thought I could click here to buy this sweater and order everything I saw in a commercial. I half thought Alexa would be a sideline reporter, asking the coaches stupid questions about how they motivate their boys. Where’s the Ring doorbell camera that shoots security footage from the top corner? Why not a popup telling me to order now and my Whole Foods delivery will be here during halftime? Amazon had many offers around the game, but none of that showed up on the broadcast. To be clear, thank goodness for that: I don’t want any of those things, and they would all have made the experience worse. But many other companies would have done it, and I’m glad Amazon didn’t.