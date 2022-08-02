Amazon’s CO2 emissions are INCREASING: Retail giant’s carbon footprint has risen 40% since 2019

Amazon’s carbon emissions grew 18 percent in 2021, largely due to demand for its services during the Covid pandemic.

In a new report, the Seattle tech giant has revealed that it emitted 71.54 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent last year.

This represents a 40 percent increase and the third consecutive year of increased emissions since the company began sharing figures in 2019.

It follows that Amazon posted a $2 billion loss for the second straight quarter last week as shoppers returned to stores after the pandemic.

AMAZON’S CARBON EMISSIONS 2021: 71.54 2020: 60.64 2019: 51.17 Figures are per million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), the number of tons of CO2 emissions with the same global warming potential as one ton of another greenhouse gas.

Amazon aims to be carbon neutral by 2040 and to power 100 percent of its operations with renewable energy by 2025.

But in a blog postAmazon said its “carbon-intensive efforts” mean the path to decarbonization “remains a challenge.”

“We operate businesses — delivery and transportation logistics, brick-and-mortar stores, grocery, manufacturing and cloud computing services — that involve moving products, manufacturing goods and creating computing capacity, all on a large scale,” the company said.

“While some of these businesses — including cloud computing and e-commerce — offer greater efficiency, some are more carbon-intensive efforts.”

Amazon said it needed to scale its business “at an unprecedented pace” to meet customer needs during the pandemic.

Amazon’s sprawling operations include fulfillment centers, delivery vehicles, technology devices, grocery stores, cloud services, data centers, and more.

The largest percentage growth in emissions has occurred in a category Amazon calls capital goods, which includes building structures, servers and other hardware, equipment and vehicles.

In a positive spin on its massive carbon footprint, Amazon said its carbon intensity — its carbon emissions divided by gross sales of goods — has dropped 1.9 percent.

According to the company, 2021 will be the third year in a row that carbon intensity has declined, and a continued decline in carbon intensity could lead to lower absolute emissions.

In its aim to become carbon neutral by 2040, Amazon will build more sustainable buildings, use more zero-emission vehicles and decarbonise its supply chain in just two years, and power all operations with fully renewable energy.

Last year, it reached the milestone of using 85 percent of renewable energy.

Amazon is constantly expanding its zero-emission transportation options, such as electric vans, cargo bikes and foot deliveries.

Last year, more than 100 million packages were delivered to customers worldwide using zero-emission vehicles.

In 2019, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge and made a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2040, which is 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

This means that any of its carbon emissions would be offset by schemes to offset an equivalent amount of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

There are now more than 300 companies and organizations that have signed The Climate Pledge and are also committed to having net zero by 2040, including Sainsbury’s, Virgin Media O2, Salesforce, HP, Logitech and Avivia.