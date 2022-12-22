Amazon won’t refund me for a shoddy mobility scooter

In August I decided to splash out on a mobility scooter as I can no longer get by and miss the outdoors.

I chose a lightweight model from a reputable brand that suited my weight and was easy to fold. This was crucial for me. I bought the scooter from a third-party seller on Amazon for £1,600.

The day it was supposed to be delivered, I stayed in all day – like most days, as I’m pretty much housebound. It never arrived. Somehow the scooter ended up in London, 100 miles from where I live. It looked like I got the tracking number from someone else.

Weeks later a delivery driver arrived and said they had a package but I would have to pay a £100 customs duty. I have refused delivery.

When I finally got the scooter, my son came over to open the box. The first thing we noticed was a big crack in the plastic and lots of scuffs.

Outdoor life: this reader wanted to buy a scooter to get out and about, but the model she ordered was not what she arrived

I then realized it was not the make or model I ordered, but a much cheaper looking one. The owner’s manual was gibberish, there was no brand name, the weight was less than advertised, and it didn’t fold easily. We also found out that we had to put it together – not just put the pieces together, but connect the wires ourselves.

This scooter was useless to me, so I contacted the seller. He said the scooter may be an “upgrade,” in other words, a used second-hand product. I requested a refund through the Amazon website and he ‘accepted’ but messaged me separately telling me not to return it as he wouldn’t return the money. He said because I took it out of the box he couldn’t resell it.

I tried to file a claim with Amazon and sent evidence, but it said I received the correct item, undamaged, and the case was closed.

In desperation, I spoke to a scooter dealer asking if they would buy it from me, but they said no because it was a ‘cheap import’ and worth ‘peanuts’. The scooter is still in a box in my porch and I really need my money back. Anonymous, via email

Helen Crane from This is Money replies: Many of the emails I receive from readers complaining about companies make me angry, but this one really revved up my engine.

It makes my blood boil to think there are unscrupulous vendors out there taking advantage of people who need a little help getting around – so I was very sorry to hear of your experience.

You had bought items on Amazon before, so you assumed the purchase would go smoothly. For better or worse, many of us rely on the website to get us what we need quickly and at a good price – especially at this time of year.

You spent a lot of time researching and finding a scooter that would meet your needs, but this turned out to be a waste of time as the product that turned up bore little resemblance to the one you ordered.

In mobility scooter terms, you ordered a brand new Mercedes and instead landed with a popped old stunner.

All products sold online should be as advertised, but this is especially important when purchasing such mobility aids.

With the wrong weight limit and large cracks in the housing, you could have been seriously injured if you tried to use this scooter. That is, if you manage to put it together at all, given the need for you to connect clumsy wires – which again I wouldn’t call safe.

You had been looking forward to hitting the road during the last warm summer weather, but were left at home with a box of useless parts.

You even called the manufacturer of the scooter you wanted to check if it was their product. It confirmed what you already knew – this was nothing but a cheap fake.

You made a perfectly reasonable request to return the scooter, but the third-party seller refused because the box had been opened.

Thinking outside the box: the seller refused to refund the money for the scooter because it was taken out of the packaging

While some retailers stipulate that items must be returned in their original packaging, they should not require this if the item is not of satisfactory quality – which was clearly not the case.

In fact, ever since you asked to return the scooter, you’ve received a barrage of messages from the seller, making you uncomfortable because they have your home address.

As your scooter saga started with the online retailer, Amazon, in my opinion, had a responsibility to step in and sort it out.

By allowing this company to trade on its massive platform, customers risk receiving shoddy and unsuitable products.

The online giant does have a guarantee scheme, called AZ, that should help customers in situations like yours.

If someone has a problem with an item sold and delivered by a third-party seller and the seller doesn’t resolve the issue, they can file a claim with Amazon to get their money back directly.

There are several situations where customers can make a claim, including if an item is “damaged, defective, or not as described,” such as yours.

It should instill confidence in customers who buy from the thousands of small businesses selling on Amazon, but in your case it did anything but.

You filed an AZ claim and provided evidence, including photos of the sketchy scooter, only for Amazon to come back and say you received the correct item, undamaged. Subsequently, your case was closed, leaving you £1,600, stressed and with nowhere else to go.

Rejected: Our reader submitted a refund claim online under Amazon’s AZ guarantee, but it was rejected and she’s still left with £1,600 out of pocket (stock image)

You have continued to contact Amazon, including filing an appeal in October. It was said you’d hear back in seven days, but you never did.

I decided to contact Amazon to sort this out. It said that when you filed AZ’s claim you don’t “appear” to have the proper evidence.

You told me the documents you sent, which seemed to me to be the correct ones – but once you provided them again I’m happy to say Amazon refunded you the £1,600.

You’ve said the money will make your Christmas a little brighter, and I’m very happy to hear that.

I also asked Amazon if it would take action to remove the scooter seller from its website to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

It told me it had issued an official ‘alert’ to the company and would continue to monitor the situation.

While this mistake was certainly not your fault, this regrettable scooter story shows the value of going straight to the manufacturer when making a major purchase.

You sadly missed the chance to ride around this summer, but hopefully your money back will get you a new ride by the time the sun comes up next year. I wish you the best.

