Amazon will start streaming a Black Friday NFL game in 2023

Attention Black Friday shoppers: you may be missing an NFL game.

The league is looking to expand its long-held Thanksgiving dominance by adding a game to its schedule for next Friday, most likely starting in 2023, a source with knowledge of the deal has confirmed to DailyMail.com. Sports Business Journal was the first to make the news.

Amazon will be streaming the Black Friday game, according to SBJ, and could pay dearly for it. The conglomerate and streaming service giant has reportedly already paid $1 billion for the rights to Thursday Night Football from 2023 to 2033. Adding a premium, nationally broadcast game on Black Friday could cost between $70 million and $100 million, according to the report. Peter King of NBC Sports. .

“That’s in the same range as what network partners paid for wildcard playoff games,” King wrote earlier this year.

Fans wear turkey hats in honor of Thanksgiving during the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in LA

The NFL has dominated the Thanksgiving television program for years, broadcasting a series of games, traditionally involving the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. This year’s triple header features the Lions and Buffalo Bills in the early game, followed by the Cowboys and New York Giants, and finally the New England Patriots against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Thanksgiving Day games usually dominate in the Nielsen Ratings.

Last year, for example, the two afternoon games averaged more than 35 million viewers.

Black Friday has traditionally been about leftovers and college football, but with barely the same audience as Thanksgiving’s NFL games.

For example, the 2020 Notre Dame-North Carolina game on ABC drew 6.1 million viewers, which was seen as a particularly strong showing at the time.

Amazon could be a natural choice to host a Black Friday game, given the traditional high traffic on the website on what is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. According to SBJ, league officials see it as a way to capitalize on that web traffic.

According to The New York Times, Goodell’s compensation was discussed during the competition meetings in New York in October. During one meeting, a slide was shown showing the commissioner’s salary: nearly $128 million for 2019-20 and 2020-21, or $63.9 million per season.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy declined to comment on the report to DailyMail.com at the time.