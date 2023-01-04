Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs, CEO says

(NEXSTAR) — Amazon has become the latest US tech company to announce a major job cut after hiring “rapidly in recent years” in the face of the COVID pandemic.

In a message Shared with employees on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy confirmed Amazon’s plans to “eliminate just over 18,000 roles.” Different parts of the company will be affected, he noted, but most of the cuts will occur at Amazon storesincluding Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, and in the People, Experience and Technology organization.

It is the largest layoff in the history of the Seattle-based company, although it is only a fraction of the 1.5 million employees worldwide.

“[We] we are well aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we are not taking these decisions lightly or underestimating how much they can impact the lives of those affected,” he wrote. “We are working to help those affected support and offer packages that include severance pay, temporary health insurance and external job placement support.

According to Jassy, ​​the announcement was not expected to be released this early, but was done after an Amazon teammate allegedly leaked the information. Amazon employees affected by this job loss will be notified as early as January 18.

“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Jassy said. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”

In November, Jassy told staff layoffs were imminent due to the company’s economic landscape and rapid hiring in recent years. Wednesday’s announcement included previous layoffs that were not numbered. The company had also offered voluntary buyouts and cut costs in other areas of its sprawling business.

Business software maker Salesforce also announced job cuts on Wednesday. The company plans to lay off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.