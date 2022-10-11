Amazon slashes the price of Peloton bikes by more than $200 just months after listing them

As part of its Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has slashed the price of Peloton bikes by more than $200 — just months after it began listing the pandemic darling on the site.

Starting Tuesday, the original Peloton bike with a 22-inch high-definition screen will sell for $1,225, $220 off its original price.

Accessories for the bikes were also cut as part of the Prime member exclusive deals, with Peloton-branded cleats $31.25 off the original price and the Peloton lightweights $6.25 off.

The Peloton Guide camera is also $45 off its original price.

But the savings are only available to Amazon Prime members as part of the exclusive Prime Early Access Sale ahead of the holiday season, which lasts just 48 hours from October 11 to October 12.

The fitness equipment company first became hugely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were looking to work out from their own homes

The sale comes just months after the once-popular stationary bike brand started selling them on the site as it struggled with plummeting sales.

“Expanding our distribution channels through Amazon is a natural extension of our business and an organic way to increase access to our brand,” said Kevin Cornils, Peloton’s Chief Commercial Officer, in a statement. pronunciation on August 24. “We want to meet consumers where they are, and they shop on Amazon.

“Providing additional opportunities to expose people to Peloton is a clear next step as we continue to generate excitement for our unparalleled connected fitness experience.”

The brand has struggled in recent months, facing six consecutive quarters of losses.

On Tuesday, shares were trading at just $9.09 in pre-market trading.

That is almost 90 percent less than a year ago. And from the peak in December 2020, when the world was gripped by pandemic shutdowns, prices have fallen and the company’s stock prices have fallen nearly 95 percent.

It now has six months to make the company solvent before considering merging with other companies or being bought by a larger company – which CEO Barry McCarthy alluded to earlier this month when he laid off some 500 employees.

He said in an internal memo to employees obtained by the Wall Street Journal“I know many of you will feel angry, frustrated and emotionally drained by today’s news, but please know that this is a necessary step if we are going to save Peloton, and we are.”

McCarthy also told the Journal, “There comes a time when we either succeed or we fail.

“We need to grow the business to a sustainable level,” he said.

It remains unclear what would happen to the bikes, treadmills and other equipment if that happened.

Peloton’s recent moves, including a partnership with Hilton, enable CEO and President Barry McCarthy’s plan to attract more customers, reduce losses and improve cash flow

The deal follows a study showing travelers are not focusing on well-being on the road, while Peloton users have previously stayed in hotels with bikes

Still, McCarthy expressed optimism about the company’s future.

The CEO told the Wall Street Journal that they had cut losses significantly by cutting jobs and outsourcing manufacturing.

Peloton also reportedly ended June with $1.25 billion in cash reserves and a $500 million line of credit.

One of McCarthy’s next tasks is to find a chief marketing officer after the departure of Dara Treseder, the former global head of marketing.

Treseder is one of the key players in the deal to put Peloton’s in Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, as well as selling Peloton gear on Amazon.