Amazon shoppers say this chunky knit Astylish cardigan creates slimming lines for a flattering fit

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Cardigans come in all shapes and sizes, but we all know some are more flattering than others.

As a rule, the coarser the knit, the smaller you look, which could partly explain why the Stylish open front cardigan has so many thousands of five star ratings on Amazon. Now reduced by 13 percent on Amazon, the cardigan that shoppers called “the most flattering knit they’ve had” is now $39.99 instead of $45.99.

Not all vests are created equal. It is specially designed to drape around the figure for a slimming effect. The chunky knit will keep you warm in the fall and winter, but you’ll still feel glam because it’s flattering instead of frumpy. You can wear it with jeans and a t-shirt or layer it over your favorite dress for boho vibes. You will find that you get a lot of wear and tear from it, making the discounted price even more bang for your buck. Store

Another reason for the knitwear popularity could be the cut, as it wraps around the body and creates slimming lines. Because the eye is pulled down, it creates the illusion that the body is narrower, which you don’t get when you wear a loose-fitting sweater.

Available in 40 different shades, from neutral beige and cream, warm green and pink to bold stripes, there is something for all occasions and something to go with all the other pieces in your wardrobe.

Because the cardigan is so fitted, it looks just as good on dresses and skirts as it does on jeans, so you can get more out of summer dresses without sacrificing warmth.

The Astylish cardigan is available in 40 shades including pastel pink and pumpkin spice orange

If you already own several unicolour cardigans, check out the striped Astylish cardigan options such as khaki and white striped

More than 13,000 Amazon shoppers have left rave reviews for the versatile stylish cardigan, they praise not only the warmth of the fabric, but also how it hugs their figure for a super flattering, slimming effect.

One shopper went so far as to say she wears it every day, writing, “It looks cute over a fall dress, vintage tee and jeans, with black leggings and a turtleneck. Actually, I wear it every day, even with pajamas.’

Another added: “It’s like a magical cape that wraps you in warmth and instantly makes you slimmer.”

The secret to going one size smaller this fall isn’t exercising or dieting, but simply switching to a flattering cardigan like the Astylish open-front knit that Amazon shoppers call “magic.”

From different shades of blue and gray to hot pink, there is something for everyone and they are all available in sizes Small to XX-Large.

They are all made of 100 percent acrylic, so they keep their shape even after many washes.

“I bought one in khaki and one in black and now I want one in every color, I’m obsessed,” added another elatedly. Stylish cardigan fan on Amazon.