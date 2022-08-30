Amazon shoppers say this $25.99 tire pressure inflator has made them more confident driving

<!–

Are you sure what to do if you get a tire blowout while driving?

With the right equipment, it’s a lot easier than you might think. And now the AstroAI air compressor tire pump is reduced by almost half to $25.99 on Amazon, saving you a lot of money on tow trucks or a call to an emergency repair service.

This little device is the secret to making yourself less vulnerable while driving. If you’re unlucky enough to get a flat, you don’t have to go to the nearest gas station or wait for help. You can take it out of your trunk, check the pressure and it will automatically re-inflate the tire to the desired pressure. You can be back on the road in just five minutes of use. Store

It’s light and compact, so it won’t take up much space in the trunk, and most importantly, it can inflate a car’s tires to the correct pressure in less than five minutes.

If you’ve ever stood on the side of a road waiting for help from a vehicle, you know it takes a lot longer than five minutes to get help. This may be one of the reasons that the AstroAI is the number one bestseller in tire inflators on Amazon with over 50,000 five-star reviews.

Another is that you only need to press a few buttons for it to work. Just press the M button to select a pressure unit, press the + and – buttons to set the pressure you want and it will run on its own and turn off when you’re done.

The AstroAI plugs into the car’s cigarette lighter and has three nozzles so you can be sure it will fit in your vehicle

It comes with three nozzles to ensure it fits all wheel types and an LED light so you can see what you’re doing if it breaks down in the dark.

With these nozzles you can tire pump for more than just car problems. Some shoppers use it to inflate pool toys, inflatables, balls, motorcycle or bicycle tires, and camping mattresses, making the $25.99 price tag even more affordable.

Weighing in at just two pounds, it’s no drama to lift and carry around and then return to the car.

“This little thing is awesome,” praised one reviewer. ‘I was surprised how well such a compact compressor could work. Got a nail in my tire about a week ago. Uses a can to fix a flat. At the time, the tire was at 25 psi. This little compressor brought it down to 35 in just a few minutes. It was a hot day and we had no problems with overheating.”

Having a pool party? Use the AstroAI tire inflator to inflate rafts and inflatables and avoid having to inflate them manually

Another added: ‘This is the Cadillac of air pumps! The digital display lights up so you can see it at night. You can manually enter the desired PSI on the display and once you turn it on it will automatically stop at that pressure. There is a handy LED light on the side and it is super compact.’

Despite its affordable price tag, the compressor has been rigorously tested to ensure it takes accurate pressure readings.

It has passed multiple repeated safety tests to ensure complete protection for you and your devices and will automatically shut off when the correct tire pressure is reached.

While you can’t appreciate peace of mind while driving, $26.99 is a good deal compared to the AstroAI‘s original $45 cost.