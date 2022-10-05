Amazon shoppers love the Luxe $33 electric make-up brush cleaner for reducing breakouts

<!–

Did you know that an unwashed makeup brush can collect more bacteria than your toilet brush? Beauty editors and influencers recommend cleaning makeup brushes at least once every 28 to 30 days to ensure they don’t transfer dirt and bacteria to your face.

But if you’re struggling with the hassle and time it takes to clean your brush collection by hand, the way to do it with less effort and super fast is to give yourself the Luxury Makeup Brush Cleaner.

It has attachments to hygienically and safely clean brushes without damaging the bristles in 30 seconds and it has just been reduced on Amazon by $10 to $32.99.

If not cleaned properly, the bacteria from a dirty brush will get on your skin and cause acne, rashes and sebum buildup. This electric cleaner washes and dries brushes in seconds, saving you hours of time. Even better, it comes with a free cleaning solution. Store

The budget beauty device acts like a washing machine for your brushes, spinning them around in the cleaning solution to clear the clogged foundation, shade and concealer that harbor acne-causing bacteria.

To use, all you need to do is fill a bowl with warm water and brush cleaner, which is included for free, and choose the right attachment for your brush size.

The brush spinner comes with its own stand. Use with the included glass bowl, cleaning solution and water and simply press for 30 seconds

The Luxe brush cleaner can clean brushes of all sizes thanks to different attachments that fit in the cleaning bowl

Then dip the brush into the bowl to the bottom, select your spin speed and spin for 15 seconds. Lift the brush above the waterline to dry.

Amazon shoppers say they clean their brushes with the Luxury brush cleaner makes their tools look brand new and says they will never wash brushes by hand again.

“This is just so handy,” praised one happy beauty fan. “I will never hand wash my brush again because this machine takes everything out and it always looks and feels like a brand new makeup brush!”

Improve your skin by cleaning brushes more often. Dirty brushes contain bacteria that cause pimples and rashes

Another added: ‘It works great. All of May’s makeup brushes were clean in no time. Love this!’

Cleaning your brushes will make them last longer because they stay soft and you don’t have to replace dry, clumpy bristles.

This means the $32.99 Luxury brush cleaner will not only save your skin but also benefit your bank balance as makeup brushes can be expensive.