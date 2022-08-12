Amazon shoppers are raving about this mini projector with a 55,000-hour bulb life and a $10 discount

<!–

Fall movie nights have just begun So much better. Whether you’re cozying up on the couch with the family or want to binge that series that’s been queuing for weeks, the AuKing Mini Projector promises to be your most faithful companion.

Even better? Right now you can buy it for $89.99, a saving of $10 on an already fantastic deal. A dream for anyone who has always wanted to have their own home cinema, but didn’t really have the budget for it. This compact video projector brings the magic of the big screen to your home without the hefty price tag.

Ideal for screening and gaming, this compact video projector offers a display range from 32 to 170 inches, excellent sound quality and sharp image quality. Store

This upgraded version offers the best of all worlds, including 35% brighter picture quality than virtually any other comparable model on the market today. Then there’s the 1080p resolution and 2000:1 contrast ratio, which contribute to the clearest and most detailed images possible.

Plus, a lifespan of a whopping 55,000 hours means you can rely on this small yet powerful device for years to come. And forget the normal overheating issues that typically plague the average projection device – the AuKing Mini has a powerful cooling fan for longer life and durability.

The AuKing Mini Projector transforms the home viewing experience with pin-sharp visual clarity and an unparalleled 2000:1 contrast ratio.

Not quite ready to move from your cozy spot under the blanket? With the included remote, you’ll never have to leave your perch to turn the unit on or off, adjust viewing settings, or adjust the volume.

All that without the extra weight of a traditional projector makes it well worth the hype as a family-friendly device that ticks all the boxes.

‘Great little projector!! I’ve had it for about 3 months and used it about 20 times,” says an Amazon reviewer. ‘Perfect for our outdoor movies, the kids love it!!’

Pair the AuKing Mini Projector with all your devices to take viewing experiences to the next level.

Another celebrated the sheer simplicity of the design, saying: ‘It far exceeded my expectations! The projector is very light and very easy to use. The remote is also excellent. It has the ability to mirror and tilt the view. The picture quality is really good for the retail price and close to HD.’

Magical moments: the AuKing projector is perfect for outdoor movie nights

Compatibility is king, fitting an area in which the aptly named AuKing Mini Projector certainly performs. Take advantage of the 170-inch display option to power up your Xbox or PS4 and dive into the world of gaming on a bigger screen. Or connect your laptop or PC or even your smartphone.

Whatever you’re up to, act fast: this deal on the AuKing Mini Projector won’t last long.