Amazon shoppers are obsessed by this ‘super soft’ duvet and pillow set that’s now $25 in king-size

Cuddling under a super soft duvet cover has to be one of the best things about staying in a hotel – and now it’s a lot easier and cheaper to create this perfect sleeping environment at home.

The Bedsure duvet cover and two pillowcases set is now reduced by almost half on Amazon in all sizes from twins to super kings. This makes the bright white colored set in king size $23.59, down from $45.99 and only $22.84 for a queen.

Bedsure’s duvet cover set is super soft and the solid color design adds a sophisticated edge. More than 40,000 Amazon shoppers have left five-star reviews, praising the feel of the sheets and the quality given the price. Choose from 14 different colors including chic white, girly pink or warm green and upgrade your sleeping experience every night it’s on your bed. Store

With more than 41,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers report being “amazed” at the value for money and quality, with some even saying that the Bedsure duvet cover and pillowcases is the most comfortable bedding they’ve ever slept on.

’10/10 recommend. I now own FOUR!’ praised a Bedsure convert. ‘These duvet covers are the absolute best on the market. They wash incredibly well and hold up well. The cover is so comfortable to turn around. You can sleep well with this.’

The Bedsure duvet cover and pillow set is an affordable way to create a hotel bed sleeping experience at home as it is reduced by 45% on Amazon

Before they reach you, the cover and pillowcase have undergone a pre-washed process that creates exceptional softness to give you a beauty sleep all night long.

And while they’re not made from cotton, the 110GSM polyester microfiber fabric is super snug and breathable, according to satisfied Amazon reviewers.

“Especially at this price, this duvet is AMAZING,” added one reviewer who gave it five full stars. “I can’t imagine how soft this duvet is and looks super stylish and clean.”

Available in 14 different solid colors, it’s easy to Bedsure duvet cover that fits perfectly with your bedroom decor. Whether you like warm colors like green or burnt orange or something cute and girly like pink, you can find it discounted on Amazon right now.

Like pink? Create a girl’s paradise for just $25 with the Bedsure Duvet Cover and Pillowcase in Pale Pink

The green bed sheet and duvet cover Bedsure is perfect for all seasons and provides a soothing and cozy atmosphere in your home

Even better news is that it’s super easy to care for them and keep them soft. You can wash them at home on a cold program and then tumble dry on a low temperature.

And for $25 you can buy one bedding set to wash and a set to sleep in for only $50.