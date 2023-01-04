Amazon secures $8bn loan to secure itself against market turbulence

As global events continue to affect how customers spend their money in 2023, Amazon has taken out an $8 billion loan to anticipate market headwinds.

The loan (opens in new tab)active as of January 3, 2023, has been provided by a consortium including Singapore’s DBS Bank and Japan’s Mizuho Bank, with the company saying it will be used to strengthen Amazon’s financial position and provide a buffer against potential economic downturns .

