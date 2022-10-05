Amazon reveals Netflix 'took the Marvel approach' to The Lord of The Rings

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will wrap up its epic eight-episode season next week, with some of the Amazon executives shedding light on how they got the rights to the beloved property.

After a lawsuit was settled between The Tolkien Estate and The Tolkien Trust, the rights to the franchise were transferred to various entities in 2017.

While Amazon eventually acquired the rights in November 2017 for a reported $250 million — for the rights alone — a new report from The Hollywood Reporter reveals how Amazon eventually won the rights… and revealed that Netflix is ​​planning a ‘Marvel approach’ to the property.

Sources claimed that a rights worshiper — HBO — was planning to return to the third century of Middle-earth, the same time frame in which Peter Jackson’s film trilogy is set.

The Tolkien Estate was reportedly uninterested in treading the same territory as the movies, with Tolkien’s own son even claiming that Jackson’s movies had “combed through” the books.

Netflix, on the other hand, has reportedly pitched a number of shows, including one focusing on the wizard Gandalf (played in the movies by Ian McKellen) and another drama series focused on Aragorn (played in the movies by Viggo Mortensen).

“They took the Marvel approach, and that completely scared the estate,” said an unnamed Netflix insider’s pitch.

Sources also claimed that the oft-reported price of $250 million was actually Netflix’s offering, and that Amazon’s number would be “tens of millions less” and yet they landed the property.

Amazon’s team — then led by Albert Cheng, Sharon Tal Yguado and Dan Scharf — didn’t pitch a specific series for The Tolkien Estate, instead offering them a seat at the creative table so they could best project the author’s legacy. .

“It was our collective passion and loyalty to Tolkien that really won the day,” said Amazon Studios TV co-head Vernon Sanders.

After acquiring the rights, the search for the series’ writers continued, resulting in JD Payne and Patrick McKay coming on board… after nearly a decade of writing film scripts, including uncredited work in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. .

They eventually pitched a show set in Tolkien Lore’s “Second Age” — a five-season saga that would expand on the five-minute prologue narrated by Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel in the opening moments of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the from 2001. Ring.

Their pitch eventually beat out other Hollywood stars like The Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame), who pitched another Aragorn story in the Third Age, and Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything) who pitched a Shakespearean version.

Payne and McKay also revealed that Season 2 has started filming this week at Bray Studios in the UK, saying their goal is simple: to be ‘bigger and better’ at ‘every level…in an order of magnitude’.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power concludes with the final two episodes airing October 7 and 14, respectively.