Amazon reveals huge job layoffs to help cut costs

By
Jacky
-
Amazon reveals huge job layoffs to help cut costs

Just days after entering into an $8 billion credit deal, Amazon is the latest company to announce major layoffs affecting thousands of workers.

In a statement on the Amazon website (opens in new tab)CEO Andy Jassy explained that a teammate had leaked information about the cuts, prompting a decision to publicly announce a total of 18,000 job cuts, without “speaking” first.[ing] with the people directly affected by it,” leading to further speculation of uncertainty within the company.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR