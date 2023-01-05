Amazon reveals huge job layoffs to help cut costs

Just days after entering into an $8 billion credit deal, Amazon is the latest company to announce major layoffs affecting thousands of workers.

In a statement on the Amazon website (opens in new tab)CEO Andy Jassy explained that a teammate had leaked information about the cuts, prompting a decision to publicly announce a total of 18,000 job cuts, without “speaking” first.[ing] with the people directly affected by it,” leading to further speculation of uncertainty within the company.

Including the elimination of some positions in the Devices and Books division in November 2021, and the voluntary reduction offer for People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) employees, another large-scale layoff will reduce the company’s total workforce by 18,000 in the past months.

18,000 Amazon jobs cut

Jassy warned that PXT and Amazon Store employees are likely to be most affected, but the company has not made any formal decisions until January 18, 2023, when it will communicate with relevant staff and European worker representatives.

In an effort to soften the blow, Amazon has committed to offering segregated payments, term health insurance, and outside job placement support.

Jassy claims that “Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and [it] will continue to do so.” He hopes this drastic move will help the company “continue to find a way to do more for customers at a lower cost” so that savings can be passed on to customers.

The Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab) reports that the total number of employees represents approximately 1.5% of the company’s 1.5 million employees; a company that was recruiting hard after enjoying huge success during a post-coronavirus e-commerce boom.

After an economic downturn that saw its market cap fall from a 2021 high of $1.88 trillion to a current value of $875 billion, it is joining companies like Salesforce and Microsoft in major cutbacks.