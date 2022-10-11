Amazon Prime release trailer for The Test – but Justin Langer will NOT feature 

The rise of Pat Cummins’ reign as Australia’s Test captain is the focus of the second season of The Test, Amazon’s behind-the-scenes documentary about the Australian cricket team.

The four-part second season will be available on Amazon’s Prime Video from early next year and includes a 4-0 hammering of England, with Australia retaining the Ashes last summer.

The series also dips into a narrow win during Australia’s first Test series in Pakistan in 24 years and a tough Test series in crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

All of the above takes place at ‘a tumultuous time for leadership in the Australian men’s cricket team’, set against the backdrop of Tim Paine’s resignation as captain and Justin Langer’s ugly exit.

A trailer released Tuesday by Amazon Prime Video opens with a clip narrated by Mitchell Marsh.

“We don’t own Baggy Green,” he says.

‘We understand the privilege we have to wear the Baggy Green.’

The trailer includes footage of Travis Head slamming his bat in the dressing room after being dismissed in Galle, while David Warner angrily slams a fridge door in the same Test.

Australia won the first Test at Galle by 10 wickets but suffered a disastrous innings defeat in the second match at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon describes one of the Tests against Pakistan as ‘the worst I’ve ever been involved in’.

High-scoring draws in Rawalpindi and Karachi – where Pakistan bowled out 171 overs to save the game – were followed by a 115-run victory in Lahore as Australia won a Test series in Asia for the first time in 11 years.

The drubbing of England in the Ashes also features prominently, and the trailer released on Tuesday shows Mitchell Starc bowling Rory Burns with the first ball of the series.

The short clip also includes Travis Head scoring a century off 85 balls at The Gabba and Scott Boland taking an astonishing six wickets for just seven runs on his debut in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test.

Usman Khuwaja, meanwhile, describes the challenges of playing for Australia and can be seen celebrating his back-to-back centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the fourth Test.

Lyon is again given the role of cheerleader as the Australians toast their Ashes by drinking beer from the glazed urn now given to the winners as the trophy.

Marsh also closes the narrative in the trailer, emphasizing the theme of the second season.

“We have a direction we want to go,” he says.

“Like, it’s the Pats [Cummins] team. And this is our team.’

Langer and Paine, who were both prominent in the first series of The Test, are conspicuous by their absence in the second season.

Langer coached Australia to T20 World Cup glory and to Ashes glory only to retire less than a month after Australia retained the urn.

The former Australian opener left his role in February after he was not offered the long-term deal he wanted, with Cricket Australia offering a contract to hold on in charge only until the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

His stance had been the subject of debate since the summer of 2021, when Australia lost a Test series at home to India, and reports of dissatisfaction with his methods began to emerge.

Speaking to NewsCorp, Langer’s agent James Henderson said the former Australian coach had opted not to add his voice to the second series of The Test.

“We understood that this documentary was very much about the players and their stories,” he said. ‘On that basis, it was an easy decision for Justin to respect that and not be involved.’

Paine, meanwhile, stepped down from his role as captain last November after a 2017 sexting scandal involving former Cricket Tasmania employee Renee Ferguson became public.

Prime Video Australia’s head of content Tyler Bern said ‘commissioning a second season was an obvious choice’ following the success of the first eight-episode series, which charted the reshaping of Australia’s Test team following the ball-tampering scandal.

Richard Ostroff, Head of Broadcasting and Production at Cricket Australia added: ‘After the success of Season 1, we knew the bar was set high. […] Through the ups and downs of the past 12 months, the players showed exceptional leadership and dedication to making our country proud.’