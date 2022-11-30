Home Amazon Prime members can get an FPS masterpiece for free in December
Amazon Prime members can get an FPS masterpiece for free in December

Amazon Prime members get five PC games for free in December. This includes a first-person shooter.

Prime Gaming members have the opportunity to pick up Quake and Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow as part of their free game offerings.

Two standouts from this line-up are Quake (A Tale of Two Sons) and Brothers (Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons).

Quake is a classic first-person shooter that you may have played, even if you haven’t. When it was released in 1996, the gothic shooter by id Software created a buzz in the genre and has remained a popular FPS classic to this day. Quake now looks better than in 1996. This allows you to enjoy the classic.

Brothers is a more gentle game than the usual gory ones. The charming co-op video game Brothers, by It Takes Two, will fill a quiet afternoon with your loved ones this holiday season. If you prefer, you can also play it yourself.

More freebies

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Gaming’s free content is worth the effort if you are an Amazon Prime member. The Prime Gaming service provides a few free PC games each month and exclusive content for FIFA 23 and Apex Legends, all at the same price as your regular Prime subscription.

If the current month’s offerings do not appeal to you, it is worth returning in the future to view what’s available. There are also exclusive in-game content that you can buy for your favorite video game.

