Amazon posts $2 billion loss for the second straight quarter and Apple profits fall 8%

Amazon announced a $2 billion loss for the second straight quarter as consumers returned to brick and mortar stores on Thursday, while Apple’s profits fell 8 percent.

Tech stocks rose after hours, however, as both Apple and Amazon sales exceeded expectations – despite inflation and economic turmoil that fueled fears of a recession.

Apple on Thursday reported profits and sales that beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

The company navigated the parts shortages better than forecast and benefited from relentless demand for iPhones – even as inflation causes consumers to tighten other spending.

Amazon’s revenue reached $121 billion in the quarter, but the company posted a $2 billion dollar loss as it continued to work to contain costs.

The stock was still up 10 percent in after-hours trading.

The retail giant also posted a loss of $3.84 billion in the first quarter of this year — its first quarterly loss since 2015, which was also marked by a large write-off from Rivian.

Apple said revenue and earnings for the quarter ended June 25 were $83.0 billion and $1.20 per share, above estimates of $82.8 billion and $1.16 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Apple’s earnings were 8 percent lower than the year-ago quarter, but the company’s shares rose 3 percent in extended trading after earnings came in better than expected.

Apple is expected to provide a forecast for its current fiscal fourth quarter during a meeting with investors, but chief financial officer Luca Maestri told Reuters there was no slowdown in demand for iPhones.

Investors are watching Apple closely as economic indicators turn negative. In the past, the iPhone maker’s loyal and relatively prosperous customer base has helped it weather dips better than other consumer brands.

A busy period of earnings from the world’s largest tech companies has largely disappointed, but investors seemed relieved that the news wasn’t worse.

Fears of a recession, a strong dollar, shrinking advertising budgets and inflation – the pandemic-era boom of technology companies has now turned into a downturn.

Story in development, more to come.