Amazon plans to lay off more than 18,000 workers

By Catharina Thorbecke | CNN

Amazon says it plans to lay off more than 18,000 workers.

Several units will be affected, including Amazon Stores and its human resources department, according to a statement from CEO Andy Jassy.

“Companies that last a long time go through different phases. They’re not in heavy-duty extension mode every year,” he said.

Jassy had said in November that job cuts at the e-commerce giant would continue through early 2023. Multiple outlets reported in the fall that Amazon planned to cut about 10,000 employees.

Amazon and other tech companies have ramped up hiring significantly in recent years as the pandemic shifted consumer habits toward e-commerce. Now many of these seemingly untouchable tech companies are experiencing whiplash, laying off thousands of workers as people revert to pre-pandemic habits and macroeconomic conditions worsen.

Facebook parent Meta recently announced 11,000 job cuts, the largest in the company’s history. Twitter also announced massive job cuts after Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion.

Salesforce said this week it would cut 10% of its staff.