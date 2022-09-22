Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy MUST testify for FTC probe into its Prime service

<!–

Amazon.com’s founder and chief executive will both be forced to address allegations that defrauded customers to sign up for its Prime service, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Wednesday — whether to face federal action .

The announcement comes as the government watchdog continues to investigate claims that Amazon illegally pushed its premiere membership program to users and locked them up without providing easy ways to cancel recurring charges.

Now Jeff Bezos and his Chief Lieutenant Andy Jassy will have to deal with those charges by Oct. 7, the agency said, quashing the online seller’s efforts to exempt the couple from testifying in the federal case.

The company last month asked the FTC to withdraw the subpoenas of the world’s second-richest man and his successor Jassy, ​​who replaced him as CEO just over a year ago.

At the time, Amazon claimed the powerful couple was unaware of the details of Prime’s sign-up and cancellation processes — the primary focus of the investigation.

The FTC staff launched the expanded probe in March 2021 and investigated whether the company misled customers with a predatory marketing strategy and an intentionally difficult-to-navigate interface that made it difficult to cancel its Prime service.

A Prime membership, which offers users benefits such as free product delivery and access to the extensive Prime Video library, costs $14.99 per month, or $139 if users cough up the money for an entire year.

A Prime Video membership alone costs members $8.99 per month.

On Wednesday, FTC staff ruled that both 58-year-old Bezos and 54-year-old Jassy were required to comply with the research question, while also ordering Amazon to comply with a June research request seeking information about other subscription programs that Amazon runs, such as Amazon. . Fresh food service.

Amazon also opposed that request, arguing that it was too cumbersome and exhaustive given the aims of the current investigation.