Amazon-owned MGM lost the movie rights to Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider’s movie rights are up for grabs. According to a report by TheWrapAmazon-owned MGM has waited too long to make a sequel to its 2018 Tomb Raider film, freeing up the rights for the next Hollywood studio to attempt an adaptation of the long-running video game franchise.

Several studios are currently engaged in a bidding war over the Tomb Raider rights, TheWrap reports. And since the license is not required to keep the same cast and crew, the following is Tomb Raider movie could be a total reboot passing the Lara Croft baton to yet another actress.

the 2018 Tomb Raider stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, and received mixed reviews criticizing the weak portrayal of the series’ titular archaeologist. As we noted in our review at the time, MGMs Tomb Raider seems to mix elements from the 2013 game with the early 2000s Tomb Raider film adaptations starring Angelina Jolie (who also didn’t get the best reviews).

MGM originally slated to release a sequel to the film in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic likely got in the way of production. In 2020, the director of the film, Ben Wheaton, told The roadsidesister site polygon that he is still committed to making the film, but it is “in the fog of COVID”. It’s possible that Amazon’s March acquisition of MGM also had something to do with the studio’s decision not to give the green light to another one. Tomb Raider.

Netflix is ​​still working on an animation on the small screen Tomb Raider amendment. The series, which still doesn’t have an official release date, will take place after the game’s trilogy reboot that ended with Shadow of the Tomb Raider.