Amazon Officially Makes Blade Runner 2099

Can surgery turn short kings into… regular kings?

For $75,000 — and painful surgery and recovery later — you can add about two inches to your height via leg extension.

Among the many details written in this remarkable GQ story, one surgeon notes that this procedure is becoming increasingly popular among men who work in tech: “I now have about 20 software engineers performing this procedure who are here in Vegas…I have patients from Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft. I’ve had multiple patients from Microsoft.”