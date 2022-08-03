Amazon Luna arrives on Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors

Amazon’s game streaming service, Luna, launches today on Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors. Luna will be part of the Samsung Gaming Hub, which includes services such as Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Samsung launched the gaming hub at the end of June, with the Xbox TV app exclusive to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs and monitors.

The launch of Amazon Luna in Samsung’s gaming hub means that Samsung now has all the popular cloud game streaming services on its latest smart TVs and monitors. “With the addition of Amazon Luna, we now offer more than 1,000 games to play directly on Samsung Smart TVs, making Samsung Gaming Hub the number one destination for streaming games,” said Mike Lucero, Samsung’s director of gaming product management.

Amazon Luna was officially launched in the US earlier this year after initially being offered in the fall of 2020 as an early access program available by invitation only. Unlike Stadia or GeForce Now, Amazon Luna subscribers pay monthly to access various bundles of games Amazon calls them). There are several channels, starting at $4.99 per month, and a varying selection of free games on the Prime Gaming channel.

Amazon Luna includes over 250 games and is also available on PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, Fire TVs and tablets, and iOS and Android. Samsung Gaming Hub’s passthrough technology allows Amazon Luna to support any Bluetooth controller or the regular Luna Controller.

Amazon Luna is now available in the Samsung Gaming Hub and Luna users can link their profiles to the Samsung Gaming Hub to stream Luna games to their 2022 smart TVs or monitors.