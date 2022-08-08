Amazon has some huge savings on summer clothes including Hount maxi dresses reduced by 16% to $30.99

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Looking for a few more affordable outfits to get you through the summer? If so, you must Long sleeveless dress by Hountwhich is currently reduced by 16 percent on Amazon.

Ready to get a breath of fresh air in your closet with a chic floral print, the dress now costs $30.99. This is even more beneficial if you keep in mind that the length makes it wearable in spring and fall.

Looking for a dress that is both ‘insanely’ comfortable and ‘super cute’ This dress has thousands of five star reviews with Amazon shoppers being pleasantly surprised by the quality and feel of the fabric used to make this maxi dress. Available in 21 different colors and prints, you can embrace summer in white floral maxi, bold in multiple colors or be effortlessly cool in navy or green. Store

In the colder months you can layer over it with a fuzzy sweater for a cozy mix of textures and in warm weather the lightweight, breathable and form-fitting material will keep you cool.

Available in 21 different prints, you can choose from leaf prints, bolder or more subtle colors or block colors in red, navy and green.

The reduced price Hound maxi dress is available in 21 different colours, including a striking multicolored and leaf print

It fits just enough to show off your shape without being too tacky and this means airflow is created between the dress and your body to keep you cool.

When you buy a piece of clothing online, you can never really tell how it will look or feel, but Amazon shoppers report that they are pleasant in both the fit of the clothing Hount maxi dress and it’s quality when they try it for the first time.

One of thousands of shoppers who left a five-star review wrote in a review that it’s “simply gorgeous” and added: “The fabric has some stretch, so it’s soft and almost silky. It flatters my body shape, flows and fits to the ankles and it even has pockets on the sides.’

The perfect holiday dress for just $30.99 – the Hount dress is modest, flattering and available in a number of bright, uplifting summer prints

Another liked the comfort and wrote: ‘This dress is made of the softest fabric, it is so comfortable and the fit is very nice. I would highly recommend this dress, I ended up buying four of them, they are so cute!’

The simple yet flattering cut combined with the super cute print make for a versatile dress that can be worn on almost any occasion.

Dress it up for the day with sneakers or flip flops and you could use it for a beach dress or one for running around running errands.

Style it up for the evening with heeled sandals and jewellery, and feel confident when you arrive all over in a dress that emphasizes your body.

Good vibes for less: The Hount maxi dress is available with a Good Vibes design on a green or black maxi dress and both are $30.99

It drapes to hide the waist and is long enough to make everyone look a little taller, thus having a slimming effect.

And if you’re packing for vacation, this dress can be rolled up so as not to take up space in the suitcase and unfolded without creasing. You can even just wash and line dry it.

‘I get compliments every time I wear this’ gushed another impressed Amazon shopper from the Hount maxi dress. “Every time I wash it at 30 degrees and it’s like new with no piles. It’s better quality than more expensive dresses in my closet.’