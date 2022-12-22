Amazon has slashed the price of the best-selling Conair fabric shaver to just $13.99

<!–

We all know the story of the matte sweater that was once the hero of your closet. Worn countless times later, it’s covered in unsightly pills that make it look a fluffy mess. It doesn’t matter to wear it – you may not even want to look at it anymore.

The same problems can appear anywhere from upholstery to bedding, and the more you use something, the more fragile it becomes. The Conair shaver and lint remover is designed to quickly remove offending lint and leave the item looking as good as new.

The item has hundreds of thousands of great reviews and you can pick it up right now for just $13.99, reduced from its original price of $14.99.

Ditch the unsightly lint and pills that keep your favorite clothes, bedding, and furniture from looking less than their best. With a 2-inch shaving head and a choice of three different depth settings, the device makes it easy to freshen up your clothes in a jiffy. At this price, this is the kind of item you can feel good about buying, whether it’s for yourself or a friend. Store

It’s no surprise that this is one of those all-time favorites that people know they can trust to do the job. It’s designed with a 2-inch head and a trio of depth settings on the built-in catcher to effectively shave away lint, lint, and pills on everything from clothing to upholstery.

A honeycomb mesh catcher protects you from possible exposure to the blades. The grip is just as thoughtfully designed, with an ergonomic silhouette that ensures a comfortable experience from start to finish.

Use the built-in controller to easily switch between settings and breathe new life into your boring clothes and bedding.

After use, you can easily remove the collection tray for cleaning. Everything else about this little device is just as useful, including its size. Compact and perfectly designed to pop into a purse, briefcase, desk drawer or glove box, it’s great for updating anywhere.

That’s key when you’re on your way to a big meeting and find your suit jacket looking a little worse for wear. Or when you’re meeting someone for dinner and just had a run-in with your fur baby. Whatever the situation, a high-quality one cloth shaver is a must for freshening up your clothes.

There is no doubt that people are satisfied with this item which more than lives up to its reputation as the best lint remover.

The Conair Lint Remover is versatile enough to use on a variety of fabrics.

‘Works much better than I thought’, shares a customer. “It’s almost magical when you use it. I had flannel bedding that left little fuzz that slowly accumulated over the years. I didn’t know this product existed. My mattress was in urgent need of rescue.’

Another says, “This little gadget has breathed new life into my favorite sweaters!” Easy to assemble, easy to clean, and totally worth it!’

Say goodbye to unsightly fuzz and enjoy the way even the oldest pieces look like new.

For just $10 and change, the Conair shaver and lint remover is the kind of purchase you will never regret. It comes through every time, reviving the look of older, fuzzy garments and refreshing everything from bedding to sweaters in an instant. Talk about a good deal.