Amazon has slashed the price of the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 touchscreen laptop to just $200

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

You might be surprised to learn that the best-selling entry-level laptop on Amazon isn’t an Apple MacBook or Samsung Galaxy Book.

Instead the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 has more five-star reviews than any other device, and it’s currently down 20 percent to just $199.99.

a function the Turn 311 Shows off that a MacBook doesn’t have is a 360-degree hinge that allows you to easily transfer it to a laptop with a keyboard when you need to use it for work or school, or to prop itself up when watching movies. You do not have to purchase a separate stand and you can place it in any desired angle.

At first glance, it looks and performs like a regular laptop. But if you take a closer look at its features, you will see that it is ultra-lightweight and weighs as much as an A4 paper. The screen folds flat and back onto itself if you want to use it as a tablet, and the wide-angle camera makes it perfect for video calls. Store

Do you like to watch movies on your laptop? The Acer 311 Spin offers a superior viewing experience because you can fold the screen back to use the keyboard as a stand

It’s lighter than most other laptops and even tablets. At just 0.79 inches thick and weighing 2.62 lbs, this is Acer Chromebook is smaller than a sheet of A4 paper

Whether you use it for work or play, you’ll find it has a strong Wi-Fi connection that doesn’t drop, so you don’t lose the Zoom meeting signal halfway through or get interrupted during an important moment in a movie.

This is due to Intel Gigabit Wi-Fi 5 and strategically placed 802.11ac wireless antenna that provide faster wireless speeds.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is an excellent first laptop for kids, as they can use it as a touchscreen tablet until they’re ready for a keyboard. Gorilla glass makes it unbreakable

Even the touchscreen is sophisticated and perfect for those who are prone to accidents, people who often take it with them, or kids using their first Chromebook.

It’s made of strong Gorilla Glass to make it resistant to tearing and breaking, and it has an anti-microbial coating so your fingerprints won’t stick to it. You’ll appreciate having a clear view of your favorite movies and box sets without fingerprints blocking your view.

Make school and work faster with this super-responsive touchscreen device with a strong and reliable Wi-Fi antenna

The thousands of five-star reviewers on Amazon say: Acer Chromebook Spin 311 works just as well, if not better, than more expensive tablets.

“This Chromebook is a real bargain,” praised one Amazon reviewer. “I bought it for college and it went really fast and didn’t have any performance issues. I highly recommend this laptop to prospective students who need a reliable device for taking notes and doing classroom work.”

Another added: “The fact that this is a touchscreen and can be folded to turn it into a tablet is really cool. It’s really amazing that you can get a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop for $200-$300. The touchscreen on this is very responsive and the resolution is very clear.”

All the Google apps you know and love are standard on every Chromebook, meaning you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

One device can be used for work and play. You don’t have to carry a laptop for work and a tablet for fun, the Acer Spin 311 can do it all and make you look great on video calls

The device comes with 100 GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all your files are stored securely.

And with a 10-hour battery life, it doesn’t matter if you forget to take your charger with you, because it still lasts all day. Technology deals don’t last long on Amazon, so make sure to add this Acer Chromebook Spin 311 quick to your basket to buy it for under $200.