Amazon has slashed the price of a TCL 55-Inch 4K Smart TV to $319.99 in its week of Labor Day sales

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Labor Day may be over, but there are still a few days of Labor Day sales with especially incredible savings on TVs.

Since the new football season is just days away and the new high-budget Amazon Prime Lord of the Rings prequel is available to stream, a savings of nearly half on the TCL 55″ Smart Roku TV couldn’t come at a better time.

The big, immersive 4K TV is now only $319.99, a significant saving over its original retail price of $600. A home movie experience and the feeling of being in the middle of the game from the comfort of your couch has never been more affordable.

Bring the cinema to your living room with this 55-inch TV with top-quality sound. Soccer fan? With this TV you are right in the middle of the action Roku TV seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen. No more cables or wires – all streaming services are accessible from the TV Most are free to watch, which is an added bonus Store

You can see every tackle and every drop of sweat on the faces of the football stars with the 4K image that is four times clearer than standard High Definition images.

This one TCL TV also benefits from High Dynamic Range (HDR) that delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience.

Being a Smart TV, you can access hundreds of thousands of shows and movies within the TV without the need for extra boxes or cables.

The Roku interface offers your favorite subscription streaming services, but you may not need them after seeing the free content it has with 24/7 news and Roku-exclusive shows plus hundreds of free channels

And the best news is, you don’t have to pay for content when you own this TV, as the Roku operating system gives you an impressive selection of free entertainment with over 250 live TV channels, award-winning Roku Originals, in-season shows, popular movies, kids TV and more.

Since streaming service subscriptions cost an average of $10 per month, this will save you at least $120 per year, compared to buying Smart TV with any other operating system.

Is there a gamer in your household? A special game mode adjusts the picture settings for an optimized, fast gaming experience. Plus, with up to 4 HDMI ports and seamless audio integration with available TCL Alto Sound Bars with the Roku TV Ready badge, you’ve got everything you need to take it to the next level.

Gamers will love the sound and picture quality of the TCL 55-inch Smart TV which has a ‘game’ mode to deliver faster images and help you react faster to situations

Impressed by reviewers rating this TCL TV a full five star reviews on Amazon are amazed at the image quality and value for money.

“This TCL TV has the best combination of features, sound and picture quality,” praised one reviewer who gave it a full five stars. “Go into settings and put it on sports mode as it will work in 120 motion mode and the picture quality is great and clear with great contrast.”

Added another: this TV is an excellent choice. Nice, clear photo! Very user-friendly remote control.’

You can also currently score a deal on a 65-inch TV if you want a screen upgrade. But definitely go to Amazon quick, because this Labor Day sale must end soon