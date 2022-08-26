Amazon has slashed the price of a SHRATE iconic hairdryer by 46% to $37

<!–

It is lightweight and easy to target around sections of hair, it contains negative ions to neutralize the static that fluffs the hair and it is on sale now for $37 on Amazonwhich is a huge discount from the original price of $70.

Love a professional blowout but don’t have the money to do it often? This ionic dryer can make you look like you have your own glam crew, when you just are. It makes drying quick and easy and always lint-free. Negative ions repel static electricity and lock moisture in the hair for extra shine and smoothness. And even better, it’s now on sale on Amazon Store

If you’re struggling to create a salon look in the comfort of your own home, it could be largely down to the tools you use. By switching to an ion dryer, you don’t have to change your drying technique or pull the hair in any other way to get naturally shinier hair.

Ionic dryers are vital if you have frizzy or curly hair, as the negative ions seal the moisture in the cuticles of the locks for smoother, healthier, frizz-free hair.

They also repel the positive ions in water molecules, meaning hair dries super fast and needs less damaging heat. In fact, the SHRATE dryer works best at just 134 degrees Fahrenheit or 57 degrees Celsius.

The SHRATE ionic dryer comes with three styling nozzles to help you create smooth waves, a sleek straight style or defined curls

And another benefit is that they help define curls as they leave hair more defined and less frizzy. The SHRATE dryer comes with a diffuser tool to create curls you’ve always dreamed of.

Usually, professional standard ionic tools come at a high price, with brands like Dyson charging upwards of $300 for similar technology.

But excited Amazon shoppers compare the SHRATE ionic dryer favorably to Amazon, saying it works just as well for a lot less cost.

“Love this dryer,” someone praised SHRATE dryer transfer. “It dries my hair about as fast as my $400 hairdresser’s Dyson.”

Dry hair quickly: Shorter hair can dry in just three minutes with the SHRATE ionic dryer, while it takes about five minutes for medium hair and 10 minutes for extra long styles

Another added, ‘This is an excellent diffuser hair dryer. Heat is evenly distributed and really helps to add volume to my curls. I’d rate it better than the Dyson for the same power and a fraction of the price.”

Weighing less than a pound and featuring a two-foot power cord, the SHRATE dryer is super easy to maneuver and means you won’t get tangled when you dry different sections of hair.

It’s also compact enough to pack in luggage for travel, meaning you can look effortlessly glam for big work meetings and upgrade your beach to a glam bar routine.