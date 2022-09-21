Amazon has reduced the toothache-curing Gya Labs clove essential oil with 114,000 five star reviews

SHOPPING: The products in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission

If you have ever suffered from a toothache, you will know that the excruciating pain can come on suddenly at any time of the day or night.

But you may not realize that the best way to soothe it before you can reach a dentist is with clove oil.

Often, painkillers barely touch the page when it comes to toothaches, but a dab of clove oil on a Q-tip can treat the pain directly.

Painkillers do not always work on toothaches, as it is such a deep pain. However, this clove oil can be applied directly to infected teeth with a Q-tip to stop pain and reduce inflammation.

It has already successfully stopped the pain of hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers with 114,000 five-star reviews and glowing testimonials about how clove oil has worked where other products could not.

A must in every medicine cabinet, as you never know when a toothache will strike clove oil works instantly to heal an infected site, and just one application can leave users pain-free for 24 hours.

One impressed Amazon shopper shared: ‘I was hesitant to try this because how can some smelly oil relieve my severe pain? But I read the other reviews and got to the point where I was desperate. Just one application and I had my first completely pain free day in weeks. It gave me 24 hours of relief!’

Clove Bud Essential Oil can successfully cure toothaches.

The science behind how it works is that pure clove oil, guaranteed by Gya Labs, can penetrate biofilm, which is toothache-causing bacteria in the mouth. Instead of merely reducing pain like painkillers, it can act on the direct cause of the pain.

Not only that, but it has anti-inflammatory properties to reduce swelling in your mouth and reduce pain.

Shoppers who have tried Gya Labs Clove Oil is constantly surprised by how well it works where traditional pain relievers cannot.

Another Amazon reviewer explained: ‘This works GREAT. My mother has been in terrible pain in her mouth due to a nerve that was cut during a procedure years ago and sometimes the pain is so bad she will cry all night. She took a Q-tip clove and within seconds her mouth went numb and the pain was gone before she could take the Q-tip out.’

Toothaches can cause extreme pain and irritability, but if you want your smile back, Gya Labs’ clove oil can penetrate bacteria and plaque in your mouth to cure toothaches where they originated.

A third shared: ‘This is the answer to my prayers. I have had constant gum/tongue pain on the left side of my mouth for four years and tried everything. It’s the only thing that gives me relief.’

If you don’t need it for a toothache right away, it can also be used in any room essential oil diffuser to create a rich, spicy scent.

Clove oil can also be used in any room essential oil diffuser to create a rich, spicy scent.