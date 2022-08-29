Amazon has reduced the price of the F1rstBuy waffle maker to $36.99 and shoppers say it’s ‘awesome’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Breakfast like a champ and you’re set for a productive and happy day.

Even if you don’t think you have much of an appetite in the morning, the smell of freshly baked waffles can change your mind. And with the F1rstBuy Belgian waffle iron now reduced on Amazon to $36.99, starting your day the right way is now easier than ever.

Mix the batter in one minute, pour it into the waffle iron and breakfast is ready in just three to four minutes. When the green light comes on, your waffles are ready – it’s that simple. It even comes with free recipes so you can get creative with your breakfast and snacks. Store

The perfect breakfast should ideally contain a mix of carbohydrates, fiber and protein and the great thing about waffles is that you can top them with fruit, bacon, breakfast sausages, cheese, ham or whatever you want.

You never have to eat the same breakfast twice unless you want to, and the F1stBuy machine even comes with a recipe booklet to give you culinary inspiration.

Whether you like sweet or savory waffles, there are countless ways to serve them topped or as a breakfast sandwich. The F1rstBuy waffle maker comes with recipes to give you inspiration

Before you start worrying about how long it takes to make waffles, you might be surprised to learn that this compact appliance’s 1200 watts means your breakfast is ready within three minutes of pouring the batter into the pan. . It takes less than a minute to make a basic batter, so you can make waffles and eat them in less than five minutes.

Each time you use the machine, it can make four small waffles that are all cooked evenly, but if you’re less hungry on any given day or aren’t taking care of that many people, you’re just not filling all the grids.

However, the scores of Amazon shoppers who give it a full five stars are so impressed with how this F1stBuy device waffles, they say it has changed their way of eating and they have no problem eating more.

Fast for the whole family: Since the F1rstBuy waffle maker has four grids, it can make four waffles at once, so you can spend more time eating and less time in the kitchen

“This is a game-changer for breakfast,” gushed one impressed reviewer. “It’s perfect for my weekend waffle making for the kids. I used a single waffle iron and it took forever! Since everyone wants more than one, I was in the kitchen all morning. With this waffle iron I can now make several at the same time and have breakfast with my family.’

Another added: ‘I had another waffle iron that wasn’t working as well and was getting tired of the sticky waffles, so I decided to buy this. I’m so glad I did. It works fine, is easy to use and easy to clean.’

Thanks to the non-stick coating, the waffle iron can be wiped, cleaned and stored in seconds.

Amazon shoppers love how the F1rstBuy non-stick waffle iron makes waffles slide out easily and washing up is easy

There’s even an LED indicator that tells you exactly when the waffle is ready, so you don’t have to set a stopwatch or keep opening and closing the machine.

With a one-year warranty ensuring this $38.99 device will give you at least 12 months of stomach-churning waffle joy, you might want to pick up this F1rstBuy bargain now Amazon so you don’t miss anything.