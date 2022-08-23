Amazon has reduced the IHE Bark Collar to $29.25 – that’s a 51% saving – and it trains dogs gently

<!–

A happy dog ​​makes for a happy owner. But let’s face it, training dogs to stop barking at anything and everything can be a difficult task.

If you find that your dog needs a little extra help determining when to bark and when to sit back and chill, consider giving them a bark collar.

The IHE bark collar emits vibrations and an optional sound each time it detects your dog’s bark, gently teaching a dog that there was no place for that particular barking outburst. And it’s now been cut by more than half on Amazon to $29.25, down from $59.99.

The IHE Dog Bark Collar offers five sensitivity levels that can effectively detect the barking of dogs of all sizes. Once it detects barking, it will immediately vibrate to startle the dog out of the behavior pattern. Store

Unlike some bark collars, there doesn’t have to be a shock or anything unpleasant to upset or hurt the dog.

Because the vibration occurs immediately and you have your pet’s attention through the vibration, you can correct their behavior right away.

And if you’re still unsure whether it can help your pet, all you need to do is check out the reviews for it IHE collar on Amazon where the average rating is 4.3 out of five.

The IHE Bark Collar detects your own dogs’ barking and then emits a vibration and/or beep to get their attention so you can encourage them to stop barking. Make walks with your dog less noisy and more pleasant!

Customers have said it has really worked to gently teach their dogs how to react in certain situations.

“This worked like a miracle in less than five minutes,” praised one reviewer who gave it a full five stars. “It’s hard to believe that our six-year-old Doberdork could catch on so quickly, but this has made him the best version of himself we’ve always known he was. No one judges him for his barking anymore. It is awesome.’

Another added: ‘I wish I’d found this a long time ago. It is a humane and effective training tool. I have a 3 year old Havanese. He tends to bark uncontrollably when triggered by other animals on walks or when people come to visit. The collar worked the very first time. I use the vibration beep mode and it immediately caught my dog’s attention.”

It doesn’t matter how active your dog is, the collar is completely waterproof, so it still works when he dives into the water or takes a bath.

In the IHE bark collar box, now reduced to $29, you get a bark collar, replacement collar, USB charging cable, test light, four contact points and four silicone tips for easy attachment

Even more convenient, a two-hour charge gives the collar 15 hours of battery life, so your dog can be in it all day.

All four colors – black, green, blue and orange – are currently on sale, so be sure to check out Amazon now while the deal is running, as it will return to its original price of $60 soon.