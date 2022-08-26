Amazon has made a bid to buy FIFA game publisher EA, report claims

Amazon has reportedly made an offer for Electronic Arts (EA), the American video game company behind the hugely successful FIFA series.

According to Stockholm-based gaming content agency GLHF, Amazon will confirm its bid to acquire the gaming company on Friday.

Since the spring, rumors have been circulating that EA was looking for a takeover by a major company, including Disney, Apple or Amazon.

The rumored takeover was first reported by USA todaywho said ‘Amazon has finally made an offer’, citing GLHF as the source.

Such a purchase could broaden Amazon’s push into sports, following the purchase of NFL and Premier League live streaming rights on its Prime platform.

Amazon also already owns the live video game streaming platform Twitch, which hosts live sports tournaments.

However, the rumor of a bid has been rejected by CNBC, which suggested there has been no such bid from Amazon.

Amazon has reportedly made an offer to buy Electronic Arts, the US video game company behind the wildly successful FIFA series (file photo)

ELECTRONIC ART: BIGGEST HITS – FIFA – The Sims – Apex Legends – Battlefield – Need for speed – Medal

Speaking on Friday, CNBC analyst and journalist David Faber said: “I’ve talked to a number of people who would really know if something was up, and they’re saying nothing is wrong.

“EA has certainly been in the market for a bit in the past, at least considering what it could do. You could imagine that Amazon has some interest. [But] this isn’t going to happen today.’

MailOnline reached out to EA, GLHF and Amazon — who already own the Twitch live streaming video game platform — for comment.

EA replied: ‘We do not comment on rumors and speculation regarding mergers and acquisitions’ [mergers and acquisitions].’

EA shares were up 15 percent in premarket trading following USA Today’s report on Amazon’s alleged takeover bid, though they fell later.

EA is probably best known for its FIFA soccer series, which has sold over 325 million copies since the first FIFA game, “FIFA International Soccer,” was released in 1993.

EA’s FIFA games have been released annually for nearly 30 years thanks to an official partnership with FIFA, the World Football Federation.

However, in May, it was announced that the long-term partnership will end next year, meaning this year’s FIFA episode will be the last.

EA continues to release its own football series called EA Sports FC, while FIFA is reportedly planning a partnership with a new developer.

The decision came after months of tense negotiations as FIFA officials reportedly demanded $1 billion for its licensing rights from EA.

The latest FIFA game, FIFA 23, will be released on September 30 and will be the first to introduce sorority football to the game options.

EA continues to release its own football series called EA Sports FC, while FIFA is reportedly planning a partnership with a new developer. Pictured, a promo shot from FIFA 23

FIFA 23, which will be released on September 30, will be the first to introduce women’s club football to the game options. Pictured, a FIFA 23 promo shot featuring Chelsea striker Sam Kerr

EA, headquartered in Redwood City, California, was founded in May 1982 by Apple employee Trip Hawkins.

Since then, it has created multiple video game franchises that have sold many millions of units, including The Sims, Medal of Honor, and Apex Legends, as well as FIFA.

But the global gaming industry would struggle as the surge in demand cools at the height of the pandemic.

Chris Suh, EA’s chief financial officer, said earlier this month that the company is not “completely immune” to a recession following the announcement of its quarterly results.

“There are parts of the business that I think are doing better and parts of the business that might be doing a little worse than we even expected a few months ago,” Suh ​​said.

Amazon, meanwhile, has hit the acquisition path as it seeks to diversify its business beyond online shopping and cloud storage under its new CEO Andy Jassy.

The company’s recent bids include a $1.7 billion bid for Roomba maker iRobot Corp and $3.5 billion for primary care provider One Medical.

Amazon has also bought MGM studios, the maker of “Rocky” and “James Bond,” movies for $8 billion.

Rival tech firm Microsoft also bought EA rival and ‘Call of Duty’ maker Activision Blizzard Inc for $68.7 billion earlier this year.