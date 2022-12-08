Thursday, December 8, 2022
Amazon Echo Show 15 finally becomes the kitchen TV it always wanted to be

by Jacky
What looks and acts like a TV, is now a TV. A new software update has allowed the Echo Show 15 Amazon Fire TV now supports streaming. This allows you to watch your favorite shows on various streaming services. 

The Show 15’s interface now has a new home for platforms like YouTube, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus. If you don’t mind smudging the 15.6-inch Full HD display, you can use the newly developed virtual remote to navigate the menus. This is especially useful since not all video apps are touch-enabled. You can use the display if you have it already in your kitchen.Amazon already knows what you are doing (opens in a new tab)It does work with the third generation Alexa Voice Remote so it doesn’t smudge. You can also use the Fire TV App; it’s exactly the same.

