Amazon Echo Show 15 finally becomes the kitchen TV it always wanted to be

What looks and acts like a TV, is now a TV. A new software update has allowed the Echo Show 15 Amazon Fire TV now supports streaming. This allows you to watch your favorite shows on various streaming services.

The Show 15’s interface now has a new home for platforms like YouTube, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus. If you don’t mind smudging the 15.6-inch Full HD display, you can use the newly developed virtual remote to navigate the menus. This is especially useful since not all video apps are touch-enabled. You can use the display if you have it already in your kitchen. Amazon already knows what you are doing (opens in a new tab)It does work with the third generation Alexa Voice Remote so it doesn’t smudge. You can also use the Fire TV App; it’s exactly the same.

In addition to the Fire TV support, the Echo Show 15’s audio is getting an update, adopting from Echo Studio the company’s “custom-built spatial audio processing technology.” That doesn’t mean the Show 15 is getting spatial audio itself as the display is probably incapable of that. Any improvement is worth it if it means more immersive sound. The device’s audio performance, including lackluster bass, is one of its biggest downsides.

All of the smart home features will not be removed. You can still use Echo Show 15’s original smart-home features, such as controlling other devices and tracking packages.

A glimpse into the future

The Echo Show 15 is unique because Amazon revealed that it in September. More than 70% of device owners (opens in a new tab) It can be used to watch Prime Video. This could be argued that Amazon has given it a more sustainable purpose during difficult financial times.

If you’re not aware, Amazon’s Worldwide Digital unit, which is the part of the company that handles Alexa and Echo devices, is on track to lose $10 billion, according to a Business Insider report (opens in a new tab). Apparently, the devices don’t sell well enough. They are popular with their target audience, but not enough people are interested in them beyond that core group.

These trials don’t mean Alexa and Echo hubs won’t work overnight. It’s far from the truth. Amazon might be doing everything possible to ensure that these devices are supported and sold well. Fire TV support could lead to more Echo Show 15 owners. It doesn’t matter what, it will be fascinating to see where Alexa and the devices supporting it go.