Amazon Early Access has BIG savings on beauty faves, like L’Oreal, Burt’s Bees, Bed Head, and more
Stock Time: The Amazon Prime Early Access sale offers HUGE discounts on your favorite beauty products, with serious savings on L’Oreal, Olay, Burt’s Bees, Bed Head, NYX and more
Advertisement
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.
It’s no secret that the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is the perfect time to stock up on your favorites — and also a great opportunity to try something new to you. From makeup and skincare to styling tools and fragrances, there’s something here for all your beauty needs.
Among the many highlights are beloved classics from lines like L’Oreal and Olay, along with trendy favorites from the likes of Bed Head and Finishing Touch. What’s on your shopping list? Here are 15 of the hottest deals you can grab right now – but be quick, because these prices won’t last long.
Priced just right, this beauty fridge is great for storing everything from makeup to jade rollers to skincare products — and it also extends the efficacy of powerful ingredients found in many of your most precious lotions and potions.
Use it to keep face masks and eye creams cool for quick de-puffing, circulating-stimulating and anti-inflammatory too!
Never underestimate the power of a great hair dryer, especially when it’s so effective.
This appliance offers more control with its oval brush, dries and adds volume to make your hair look like you just stepped out of the salon.
It also speeds drying time and reduces frizz, providing all-in-one benefits at an excellent price.
Ultra-smooth skin starts with this dynamic duo that will take your routine to the next level.
Simply apply the vitamin C mask to your face and then follow the resurfacing peel activator.
It is enriched with powerful alpha hydroxy acids that make the skin smoother and more radiant. Use it a few times a week for optimal results.
Treat your teeth and gums to the TLC they both need with this powerful brush with a pressure sensor designed to warn you if you’re applying too much force.
Choose from clean, white and gum care modes to customize your experience every time and get a reminder when it’s time to charge the device and replace the brush head. It doesn’t get more user-friendly than this.
Wow-worthy lashes are just a swipe away. You can’t go wrong with cult-favorite Great Lash – especially when you take it to the next level with Great Lash Big.
With a jumbo brush, it delivers the voluminous, va-va-va-voom lashes of your dreams — and washes off easily, too. Plus you get two tubes!
Give your skin some serious TLC courtesy of this fan-favorite face oil that’s packed with feel-good ingredients like apricot, jojoba, and avocado oils.
A luscious choice for a little self-indulgence, this dreamy oil is made without synthetic fragrances and other harmful ingredients. The nourishing mix makes your skin baby soft on contact.
Those waves do. You’ll turn heads when you give your hair a wave treatment with this unique tool that gives the most gorgeous, intense look imaginable.
Just work it through your hair, starting at the roots and watch your mane turn into a body-licious style you won’t believe is yours.
Whether you’re a Burt’s Bees enthusiast or know someone who can’t resist the range, you can rest assured that this gift set will fit the bill.
It’s stocked with six deluxe travel sizes from some of the beauty brand’s best: Milk and Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream, Res-q Ointment, Hand Ointment, Beeswax Lip Balm, and Deep Cleansing Cream.
Spout to the perfect shine that is a true holy grail product – and at this price you can grab all seven shades if you need to refill your makeup bag.
Choose from a range of shades, such as berry, pink and peach, all infused with vegan ingredients and deep moisturizers for a creamy, deeply hydrating finish.
Few ingredients rival retinol when it comes to reducing fine lines and wrinkles.
The serum is packed with 0.3% pure retinol, plus hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Apply the Trial Size Moisturizer over it to firm and revitalize your skin overnight.
You’ve probably heard that you shouldn’t brush wet hair — but that was before The Knot Dr. entered your life. Use this game-changer to detangle wet locks before styling.
It even comes with a handy storage case that protects the bristles from damage over time. The tips are also larger than average and provide a pleasant massage every time you brush your hair.
Compromised skin has nothing like Bio-Oil, the cult favorite known for its magical ability to reduce scars related to injuries, acne and pregnancy, along with stretch marks and damage associated with aging.
This set includes a bottle of the brand’s best-selling oil, plus a generous bottle of body lotion and a tray of dry skin gel for quick absorption.
Fall is a great time to add a gourmand scent to your beauty routine, especially when it features some of the season’s prettiest notes.
With its blend of creamy vanilla and spicy ginger, this is a warm scent that resonates nicely with the coolest months of the year.
If your skin could benefit from such serious hydration, you’ve finally found your perfect match in this duo.
The Hydro Boost moisturizer infuses your complexion with deep hydration, providing a water-gel formula that feels as cool as a gel, yet intensely hydrates like a cream. Use the included sheet mask on a spa-at-home day to pamper and care for your parched skin.
Get the pearly white of your dreams with this handy pen that literally works overnight.
This handy product offers 35 uses and is easy to use: just apply it to your teeth at bedtime and brush in the morning. It’s even safe for use on sensitive teeth and gums!