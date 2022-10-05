Amazon driver runs over and kills family’s beloved pet dog Alfie and drives away [Video]

The disturbing moment an Amazon delivery driver ran over and killed a family’s beloved dog, Alfie, was caught on camera outside the home.

Mum-of-two Linda Banwell, 48, from Newdigate in Surrey, was ‘insulted’ when Amazon offered a £250 voucher as an apology for the tragedy.

Alfie’s death was recorded on the Ring doorbell at Mrs Banwell’s family home. She watched as the driver of the van left the scene without checking on her 17-year-old pet.

“I live on a two and a half acre property and it’s all fenced for the dogs so it’s very safe for them,” she said. ‘There are also lots of signs saying there are dogs nearby.

‘The Amazon delivery came through to my mother, who lives in the annex to my house. I went to get the parcel for her and when I got back to the driveway I saw Alfie lying dead on the floor and the driver had driven off.

‘I assumed he must have turned around and not seen him, but when we checked the doorbell we saw him driving forward.’

Linda Banwell, 48, from Newdigate in Surrey, called the offer of a £250 voucher ‘insulting’

The incident was captured by the family’s doorbell, which recorded the van’s drive without checking on the 17-year-old pet (pictured with Mrs Banwell)

The family pet was left lying on the ground ‘covered in blood’ after being run over by the van

“He was covered in blood, there’s still a stain on my driveway,” she shared Surrey Live.

Ms Banwell rescued the white West Highland terrier nine years ago.

“We are just so devastated, he was completely one of the family,” she said.

‘When he was old, we knew that every day was a blessing. I thought I would get to make that decision when we were all at home with him, with all his family around.’

After complaining to Amazon about the incident, she was offered a £250 voucher as an apology for what happened.

She said: ‘When I saw this I gave it to my husband and said “I can’t do this anymore” because I just didn’t think they were taking it seriously.

‘No one understands unless it happens to them. It’s really just insulting’.

She said Amazon also refused to offer any information about the driver and how the company will handle the situation.

“Amazon keeps saying all they can tell us is that it’s being processed,” Ms Banwell added.

‘I just want him to know what he did.

Ms Banwell said there are ‘lots of signs saying there are dogs around’ on the property

Ms Banwell rescued Alfie the white West Highland terrier nine years ago. The family also has another West Highland terrier called Charlie

‘I had a friend of mine who was at my house with their grandson picking apples.

“Ok he didn’t see Alfie but what if it had been a child there would he have seen her?”

Ms Banwell has been in contact with Surrey Police but the force said the investigation will take around six weeks.

Mrs Banwell said: ‘I’ve had a few negative comments asking why the dog was out, but you have to see my house to understand why he was out.

‘I live in the country and my driveway can fit about 20 cars so it’s part of my garden.’

The family also has another white West Highland terrier called Charlie.

An Amazon spokesman said they are ‘taking this matter seriously’ after Alfie was killed by the van

Mrs Banwell said: ‘Charlie is going to miss him as much as we are.

‘I’m looking at other rescues but I’m not sure I can do it at the moment but I’m not ruling it out.

‘I’ve seen someone who had a face like Alfie’s and I’m attracted to her..’

An Amazon spokesman said: ‘We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers.

“We take this matter seriously and have contacted the customer to offer our support.”

MailOnline understands an insurance claim is now progressing.

Surrey Police confirmed the force received a report and it is being reviewed.