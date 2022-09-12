Amazon delivery man runs into burning house to save family including mother and baby in New York

<!–

A delivery man who works for Amazon has been hailed as a local hero for sprinting to a burning house in Syosset, Long Island, to inform a family that their home had gone up in flames.

Kevin Rivera, 22, who told the Daily Mail, said he was finishing his delivery route on Saturday when he saw a fire raging from a house on Bluebird Drive.

Through the front door of the single-family home, he saw several relatives whom he tried to warn of the flames.

A man, who turned out to be the father or grandfather of the four young children in the house, came out to see the flames, but was so confused and stunned by what he saw that he just stood there.

Rivera then sprang into action, running through the front door to alert the rest of the family, including a mother, her infant child, three additional children, and the children’s grandmother.

The house fire on Bluebird Drive in Long Island, New York that Amazon driver Kevin Rivera, 22, noticed on Saturday

Rivera sprang into action and ran into the burning building to warn the family in the house to leave immediately

“They were trying to get out the front door,” Rivera said. “I told them to follow me through the back door,” which they eventually did.

“I tried to grab the two dogs,” he added. According to Rivera, the family owns a Golden Retriever and a smaller dog.

A local police release says the house, which was built in 2016 and sold for nearly $1.5 million in 2021, was badly burned and its residents evicted.

When Rivera spoke to the Daily Mail, he was standing in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse. His boss had just told him that the company was going to do “something big” to celebrate his heroic deeds.

Nine local fire brigades were sent to extinguish the house fire

A local police report says extensive damage was done to the $1.5 million house

Amanda Johnson, a local resident, captured the video of the house burning going viral. Her husband is also a member of the local fire brigade who was sent to the scene

The house, which local police say has ‘seriously burned down’, has now been boarded up

“You don’t know how happy I am,” he said.

“It brings great joy” that he has been able to help a family and is now recognized for his work, said the new dad — Rivera has a three-month-old baby at home in Long Island.

“A lot of people are giving up on things today, and he went here,” Amanda Johnson, who filmed the now viral video, told the Daily Mail. “It’s pretty amazing that Kevin did this.”

Johnson’s video of the house burning on Bluebird Drive and her Facebook post about what Rivera was doing initially caught the attention of the local media.

Her husband is a firefighter with the Syosset Fire Department and was with him at the fire station on Saturday when the 911 call came in, allowing her to document what happened at the scene.

Rivera says that after the family and their puppies were safely out of the house, he tried to move forward to talk to them, but was told by police to move his van.

“I wanted to see if they were okay and tell them I would always be there for them,” he said.